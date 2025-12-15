TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Attacked By Society Resident In Mumbai, Shares Video Evidence

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionTV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Attacked By Society Resident In Mumbai, Shares Video Evidence

Television actor Anuj Sachdeva claims he was attacked by a fellow resident in his Goregaon housing society. The actor shared video evidence and alleged threats and injuries.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television actor Anuj Sachdeva faced a surprising attack in Mumbai by a man from his own residential complex.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of being brutally attacked by one of the residents of his society in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

While attacking Anuj, the man was heard alleging in the video that Anuj's dog had bitten him. He was also heard repeatedly abusing the 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actor.

In the clip, Anuj further claimed that the accused also attacked his dog after he notified the society of his wrong parking. He was further heard saying to Anuj, 'Kutte se katwayega?'

Later, we could also see two security guards intervene. As he was been taken away, the man threatened to kill Anuj.

Anij has even mentioned the flat number of his attacker in his latest social media post.

Posting the video of himself being attacked as evidence, Anuj wrote on his IG, "I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying in the society group regarding his car which was parked at the wrong place in the society parking. Harmony mall residency. Goregaon w This person is from A wing flat 602.kindly share with ppl who can take action. I am bleeding from my head. (sic)"

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

Talking about his work commitments, Anuj recently appeared in the web series "Chhal Kapat", which premiered on ZEE5 in June 2025.

While Anuj essayed the role of Vikram Shandel, the drama also saw Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, and Yahhve Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others.

During his tenure, Anuj has also been a part of popular television shows such as "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa", "Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna", "Phir Subah Hogi", and "Sabki Laadli Bebo", to name just a few.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
