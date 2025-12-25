‘This Is My Face’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Speculation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Television actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has finally addressed the persistent rumours around her appearance and alleged cosmetic procedures. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Naagin 7, spoke candidly in a recent interview, clarifying that the changes in her looks were a result of medication and not plastic surgery.

Priyanka also strongly defended the right of individuals to make personal choices regarding their appearance, stressing that such decisions should not be subjected to public scrutiny.

‘I Was on Heavy Medication, My Face Was Bloated’

In an interview with ETimes, Priyanka revealed that she was undergoing medical treatment for a prolonged period, which had physical side effects that many misunderstood.

“All these things have been happening for a long time. I was on medication throughout last year and was given very heavy doses of antibiotics, but most people don’t know that. It made me lose weight, but my face was bloated, even though people thought it was something else,” she said.

She further explained that minor enhancements or makeup choices often get misinterpreted as cosmetic surgery. “As for small things, that’s okay. Everyone has the right to enhance their looks, and that is completely my choice. If I apply kajal or wear lenses, people start thinking I’ve done something to my face,” Priyanka added.

‘This Is My Face and It Has Its Own Personality’

Calling out the constant speculation around her appearance, Priyanka asserted that her looks are natural and expressive, and she does not owe anyone an explanation.

“Guys, this is my face and it has its own personality. It’s just a little touch-up or makeup. If you break it down as makeup, people still end up saying something, and that’s not right,” she said.

The actor emphasised that while public figures are often under constant observation, it does not justify insensitive commentary about their bodies or choices

Priyanka on Trolls: ‘It’s Your Face, Your Choice’

Priyanka also addressed online trolling and the impact of harsh comments on mental health, noting that while she handles criticism with resilience, not everyone can do the same.

“What’s the problem in that? It’s your choice. It’s your face and it’s completely up to you. Even if someone thinks it’s bad, it’s still your call. So why do people feel the need to comment or worry about it?” she said.

She further added, “I agree that we are public figures, but sometimes people become very insensitive, and that shouldn’t happen. I still take it sportingly, but there are many people who can’t handle such comments.”

Work Front: Priyanka Gears Up for Naagin 7

On the professional front, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is preparing for the premiere of Naagin 7, produced by Ektaa Kapoor. The show also stars Namik Paul and Eisha Singh in pivotal roles and is set to air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm IST on Colors TV starting December 27.