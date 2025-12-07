As the clock ticks down to the Bigg Boss 19 finale, debates across fan communities, X (formerly Twitter) threads and living rooms are engulfed in one fiery question: Does Tanya Mittal truly deserve to win this season?

After an eventful 13-week run filled with emotional breakdowns, explosive confrontations and shifting loyalties, Tanya has secured a place in the Top 5 alongside Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt. But determining whether her journey has been trophy-worthy is far from simple.

A Fiery Entry That Triggered House Tensions

From the very first day, Tanya established herself as one of the most talked-about contestants. She sparked early drama by telling Ashnoor Kaur she was jealous of her, a remark that instantly raised eyebrows. Within the first week, conversations in the house revolved around her life outside the show.

Tanya projected herself as someone set apart from the other women, claiming she entered Bigg Boss 19 because she wore sarees and promoted temples. While this confidence drew attention, several housemates perceived it as superiority and arrogance.

Attention Magnet: Claims, Drama and Strategy

Whether it was asserting she carried 800 sarees, had 15 bodyguards, or flew to Dubai simply to eat baklava, Tanya consistently dominated discussions both inside and outside the house.

She aligned herself with Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri, working assertively to help Kunickaa secure captaincy. Despite insisting she wasn’t playing a game, many of her decisions appeared sharply strategic.

A Personality Parade: Vulnerability to Volatility

Bigg Boss is often seen as a personality-driven show, and Tanya ensured audiences saw every shade of hers—from arrogance and vulnerability to emotional breakdowns and her notorious gossip streak. Her admission that she lives in her own “delusional world” added to the confusion over what was real and what was performance. Nevertheless, she remained one of the biggest sources of entertainment.

Game-Changing Altercation With Nehal Chudasama

Tanya frequently claimed she did not fight or raise her voice. But that image collapsed during a captaincy task when she clashed with Nehal Chudasama, kicking her and threatening to hit her outside the show. For many viewers, this moment exposed a side of Tanya that contradicted everything she projected.

Shifting Equations and Emotional Instability

Her interpersonal relationships inside the house rarely remained stable. She treated Kunickaa like a mother figure but later backbit her, shifted loyalties to Amaal Mallik and labeled Zeeshan Quadri her brother. Even a potential romantic angle with Amaal fizzled out.

After Salman Khan exposed her habit of crying when confronted, Amaal, Zeeshan and Baseer distanced themselves, highlighting Tanya’s struggle to maintain genuine bonds.

Sharp Tongue Without Abuses—But With Impact

Though she refrained from using abusive language like Farrhana Bhatt, her remarks often cut deeper. She body-shamed Ashnoor Kaur—until Salman called her out—mocked Shehbaz for “living off his sister’s money,” and commented on Pranit’s appearance. She even made body-shaming remarks about Neelam, her closest friend. Her discussions with Neelam revealed insecurities about other contestants.

Friendship With Farrhana Collapses Into Another Conflict

What began as a promising connection with Farrhana Bhatt ended abruptly once Tanya sensed competition. As Farrhana’s popularity grew, Tanya’s insecurity surfaced, leading to yet another fight. While other contestants showed consistent personalities, Tanya often displayed multiple versions of herself, many of which felt crafted for the cameras.

Her statement—"I am a relatable personality who keeps chanting god's name"—only fuelled claims that she played heavily on her spiritual image to influence audiences.

Is She Already a Winner?

Regardless of the finale’s outcome, Tanya appears to have secured her next project—a role in Ektaa Kapoor’s upcoming show. Whether she can also clinch the Bigg Boss 19 trophy depends solely on viewer votes. Tanya has been entertaining, unpredictable and headline-worthy, but equally inconsistent and divisive.

As the finale approaches, the audience will decide whether her chaotic, dramatic and widely discussed journey deserves to be crowned the best of the season.