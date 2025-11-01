Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up On Her 12-Kilo Weight Loss: 'No Diet, No Injections, JUST...'

Shehnaaz Gill’s striking transformation has once again become the talk of the town. The actress, loved for her cheerful personality and love for food, has revealed the real secret behind her impressive 12-kilo weight loss, and it doesn’t involve any crash diets or shortcuts.

In a recent chat with Mashable India, the Bigg Boss 13 fame candidly spoke about how she went from 67 kilos to 55 kilos, clearing the air on speculations around her weight loss methods.

“I don’t diet. Many people told me that I must have taken injections for weight loss, I don’t even know what that is. I didn’t bother because I knew how I had lost weight," Shehnaaz told Mashable India.

Shehnaaz’s Secret: Sattvik Bhojan and Self-Discipline

The actress attributed her transformation to following a pure Sattvik bhojan lifestyle, which focuses on clean, nutritious food without garlic or onions. Even while managing thyroid issues, Shehnaaz maintained balance through portion control and mild exercise.

“I was 67 kilos, now I’m 55. Sometimes I drop down to 52. I was on Sattvik food for a year. I had food with no garlic, no onions. I was following the Brahmakumaris at that time. I controlled myself so much and kept losing weight," she explained.

She added that her secret lies in mindful eating. “I exercise a bit and control my diet to keep my weight in check. I eat whatever is offered, but I balance it by skipping other meals," she shared.

Lockdown Kickstarted Her Transformation

Shehnaaz first spoke about her fitness journey in a 2022 conversation with actress Shilpa Shetty. Reflecting on the pandemic phase, she said,“After Bigg Boss, when lockdown began, I thought, Why not do something new? So that when people see me, they would say, ‘Is this Shehnaaz? Where did the fat Shehnaaz go?’”

Despite her transformation, Shehnaaz hasn’t abandoned her favorite Indian breakfast. She shared, “I start my morning with haldi water and recently added apple cider vinegar to it. I have a high-protein breakfast, tea, dosas, methi parathas, and moong, but I control my portions."

Shehnaaz Gill’s Latest Film — ‘Ikk Kudi’ Hits Theatres

On the professional front, Shehnaaz recently starred in the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, which released worldwide on October 31. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the movie also features Nirmal Rishi, Udaybir Sandhu, and Harby Sangha. Interestingly, Shehnaaz has also stepped into the role of co-producer for the project — a new milestone in her career.