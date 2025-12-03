Shehbaz Badesha On Trolls Targeting His Father After BB 19 Family Week: ‘Why Blame Only Him?’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 19 saw contestant Shehbaz Badesha get evicted from the show in the previous weekend ka vaar.

Shehbaz Badesha, in a conversation with IANS, reacted to being unhappy with his father coming over for the family week instead of his sister, Shehnaaz Gill. He was seen visibly upset upon seeing his father instead of Shehnaaz. “I wanted Shehnaaz to come and guide me about the game. I love Shehnaaz a lot,” said Shehbaz.

“I felt that if my father came, it might affect my game because he didn’t know much about what was happening inside, and he might say something unknowingly that would weaken my game. So I really wished Shehnaaz had come.”

Shehbazz's father, during his stay in the BB 19 house for the family week episode, was seen having a gala time with all the contestants, especially the female ones – for which he was massively trolled over social media. Reacting to the same, Shehbaz told IANS, “It wasn’t just him. The other side was responding in a similar way too, so why blame only him? If he’s getting trolled, let people troll. People will say whatever they want. It doesn’t affect us.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was seen rooting for her brother while promoting her movie Ikk Kudi. She had even spotted a T-shirt that had Shehbaz's photo imprinted on it during her movie promotions.

The actress was also seen expressing that she is extremely proud of her brother and his game. Shehbaz got evicted right before the show’s grand finale, set for the coming week.

Talking about the same, the former BB 19 contestant told IANS, “I have no regrets. I had a wonderful time inside the Bigg Boss house. I am thankful to Bigg Boss for giving me that experience.”

