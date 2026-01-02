Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shark Tank India Season 5 Sharks List, Net Worth & New Judges

Shark Tank India Season 5 premieres January 5, 2026. Know the full list of sharks, their net worth, businesses and new investors joining the panel.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 04:29 PM (IST)

Shark Tank India is set to return with its much-anticipated fifth season on January 5, 2026, continuing its mission of spotlighting India’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. Over the years, the reality show has emerged as a launchpad for innovative startups while also offering viewers insight into how some of the country’s most successful business leaders think, invest and scale ideas.

Season 5 will retain the familiar high-stakes pitching format, where aspiring founders face a rigorous selection process before presenting their ventures to the sharks. With a mix of established investors and new entrants on the panel, the upcoming season promises a blend of sharp business insights, competitive negotiations and inspiring journeys.

Returning Sharks and Their Business Empires

Several familiar faces will be back on the panel this season. Aman Gupta, co-founder of consumer electronics brand boAt, remains one of the most recognisable sharks. Known for popularising affordable audio wearables, his estimated net worth stands at approximately ₹720 crore.

Pharma entrepreneur Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, continues to be a strong supporter of emerging startups. Founded in 1983, Emcure is a major player in the healthcare space, and Thapar’s reported net worth is close to ₹600 crore.

Peyush Bansal, the founder of eyewear giant Lenskart, has built one of India’s largest direct-to-consumer brands, pushing his net worth to around ₹600 crore. Vineeta Singh, who chose entrepreneurship over corporate roles after studying at IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad, leads Sugar Cosmetics and has an estimated net worth of ₹300 crore.

Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com and Makaan.com, also returns with a net worth of roughly ₹185 crore, while OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal continues to be the richest shark, with a reported net worth of ₹16,000 crore. CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain, who joined in Season 2, is valued at around ₹2,900 crore, making him the second richest investor on the panel.

Season 4 Entrants Who Continue in Season 5

Entrepreneurs who joined the show in recent seasons are also returning. Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, has a reported net worth of about ₹900 crore and remains active in India’s startup policy ecosystem. Viraj Bahl, founder of Veeba, also continues his journey on the show, with wealth estimated at around ₹200 crore.

New Sharks Joining the Panel

Season 5 introduces several new faces. Mohit Yadav, co-founder of skincare brand Minimalist, joins after the company’s acquisition by Hindustan Unilever in early 2025, though his personal net worth remains undisclosed. Shaily Mehrotra, CEO of Fixderma India, is another new addition, with her brand valued at approximately ₹187 crore in 2025.

Hardik Kothiya, founder of Rayzon Solar, joins as one of India’s youngest billionaires, with an estimated net worth of ₹3,970 crore. Kanika Tekriwal, founder of JetSetGo Aviation and a pioneer in India’s private jet marketplace, rounds out the new panel with a reported net worth of ₹420 crore.

With a powerful lineup of investors and ambitious entrepreneurs, Shark Tank India Season 5 is poised to deliver both business insights and inspiring success stories.

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
