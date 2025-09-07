Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionSalman Khan Drops A Trump-Inspired ‘Peace Prize’ Zinger On Bigg Boss 19, Internet Loses It

Salman Khan Drops A Trump-Inspired ‘Peace Prize’ Zinger On Bigg Boss 19, Internet Loses It

During Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan dropped a veiled remark that fans interpreted as a jab at Donald Trump. The moment went viral across social platforms.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood megastar and 'Bigg Boss 19' host Salman Khan turned heads during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, not just for schooling contestants, but also for delivering a politically charged comment that’s now gone viral.

While addressing the ongoing tensions inside the Bigg Boss house, Salman veered into global territory. He remarked, “Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye.” The line, while seemingly general, was quickly linked by fans and viewers to former US President Donald Trump.

Netizens Believe the Remark Targets Trump

Although Salman didn’t mention Trump by name, social media erupted with interpretations. Trump has previously claimed credit for ‘resolving’ several international issues, including those between India-Pakistan and Israel-Palestine, with his supporters even suggesting he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

Fans were quick to connect the dots. A Reddit thread titled “Salman bhai taking a dig at Trump in BB” gathered hundreds of reactions. One amused user wrote, “This is some impeccable work from Bhai.” Another joked, “Waiting for Trump to respond lmao.” On X (formerly Twitter), the moment was shared widely, with one post reading: “Salman watches the news? I could have never guessed.”

What’s Next for Salman Khan?

While Salman’s Bigg Boss hosting duties continue for the next couple of months, he’s also juggling major film commitments. He was recently spotted in Ladakh for the shoot of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie is based on the real-life Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces.

Despite being known for his no-nonsense takedowns of housemates, Salman proved once again that he isn’t afraid to comment on global matters—with his trademark sass intact.

 

Salman bhai taking a dig at Trump in bb
byu/AdUnlikely8132 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Whether intentional or not, the “peace prize” line added a sharp layer of satire to the episode—reminding everyone why Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan remains the most anticipated segment of Bigg Boss week after week.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
BIGG BOSS CONTROVERSY Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan Donald Trump Dig Salman Khan Trump Comment Salman Khan Viral Moment
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Decides To Resign After Election Setbacks : Report
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Decides To Resign After Election Setbacks : Report
World
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Cities
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; Minister Cheema Says No Relief Package Announced
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; AAP Minister Says No Relief Package Announced
World
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget