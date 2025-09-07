Salman Khan Drops A Trump-Inspired ‘Peace Prize’ Zinger On Bigg Boss 19, Internet Loses It

Bollywood megastar and 'Bigg Boss 19' host Salman Khan turned heads during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, not just for schooling contestants, but also for delivering a politically charged comment that’s now gone viral.

While addressing the ongoing tensions inside the Bigg Boss house, Salman veered into global territory. He remarked, “Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye.” The line, while seemingly general, was quickly linked by fans and viewers to former US President Donald Trump.

Netizens Believe the Remark Targets Trump

Although Salman didn’t mention Trump by name, social media erupted with interpretations. Trump has previously claimed credit for ‘resolving’ several international issues, including those between India-Pakistan and Israel-Palestine, with his supporters even suggesting he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

Fans were quick to connect the dots. A Reddit thread titled “Salman bhai taking a dig at Trump in BB” gathered hundreds of reactions. One amused user wrote, “This is some impeccable work from Bhai.” Another joked, “Waiting for Trump to respond lmao.” On X (formerly Twitter), the moment was shared widely, with one post reading: “Salman watches the news? I could have never guessed.”

What’s Next for Salman Khan?

While Salman’s Bigg Boss hosting duties continue for the next couple of months, he’s also juggling major film commitments. He was recently spotted in Ladakh for the shoot of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie is based on the real-life Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces.

Despite being known for his no-nonsense takedowns of housemates, Salman proved once again that he isn’t afraid to comment on global matters—with his trademark sass intact.

Whether intentional or not, the “peace prize” line added a sharp layer of satire to the episode—reminding everyone why Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan remains the most anticipated segment of Bigg Boss week after week.