Priyanka Jagga Set To Re-Enter Bigg Boss House After Infamous Clash With Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 19: Nearly a decade after her controversial exit from 'Bigg Boss 10', Priyanka Jagga is back in the spotlight. Known for her heated exchange with host Salman Khan, which led to her being ousted from the show, Priyanka has now claimed she’s ready to return — this time, as a contestant in Bigg Boss 19.

Priyanka Jagga confirms comeback on Bigg Boss 19

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, the reality TV personality shared a set of throwback photos from her previous stint in the Bigg Boss house. Reflecting on the experience, she wrote:

"10 years ago, I was part of a show called Bigg Boss. It changed my life – but not all of it was easy. I had a fight with the host, Salman Khan. And I walked away. From the show. From the glam world. From the noise. But now, out of the blue... Bigg Boss has called again. Yes-this season. They want me back (sic)."

She went on to add, “This season is all about RAJNEETI. Here's the thing: I've healed. I've built a new life. I'm not chasing lights or headlines anymore. But this offer feels like a breakthrough. Not for fame. But maybe for closure. Maybe for courage. Maybe for something more. I'm torn. Should I say yes? Or walk away with peace?"

Later the same day, Priyanka seemed to confirm her participation with another post, expressing gratitude:

“I don't know who to thank first -- I'm truly overwhelmed. I've always had deep respect for those who give, who forgive, and who forget. That kind of grace is rare (sic)."

She added, "To the team, the people behind the scenes, and everyone who believed I could be part of the show again thank you. From the bottom of my heart. The new season starts in just 2-3 weeks... and this time, it's RAJNEETI with a different energy. Let's see where this journey takes us. Thank you all (sic)."

Priyanka Jagga's tumultuous past with Bigg Boss

Priyanka first made headlines during her controversial appearance on Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. After a string of arguments with fellow contestants and a particularly explosive fight with Salman Khan, she was shown the door — not by elimination, but by the host himself.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman lost his cool over Priyanka’s behaviour towards Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi. Despite warnings, Priyanka continued to argue, leading Salman to personally ask her to leave. At the time, he even declared he would sever all ties with the channel if she ever returned to any of their shows.

Recalling her exit, Priyanka had said, "I didn’t want to die in that house. I was very good to everyone but I had to get abusive so they allow me to leave.”

Bigg Boss 19: What to expect

Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled to premiere on August 24. The teaser, unveiled by JioCinema last month, featured Salman Khan giving a sneak peek into what lies ahead this season.

This time around, the show will stream daily on JioCinema at 9:00 PM, and broadcast on COLORS at 10:30 PM. The theme — Gharwalon ki Sarkaar! — hints at a power shift inside the house. While the full list of contestants is yet to be revealed, Salman returns once again as the host, mentor, and guide for the housemates.