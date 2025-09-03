Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Parag Tyagi Launches YouTube Channel In Memory Of Late Wife Shefali Jariwala

Parag Tyagi Launches YouTube Channel In Memory Of Late Wife Shefali Jariwala

Actor Parag Tyagi has announced that his social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, will now be dedicated to his late wife Shefali Jariwala and her foundation.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Actor Parag Tyagi has announced that his social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, will now be dedicated to his late wife Shefali Jariwala and her foundation.

Parag took to Instagram, where he shared the news. He said that all promotions and monetary proceeds from these platforms will go directly to the foundation.

“Coming very soon with Pari’s channel on YouTube. My Instagram and YouTube is dedicated to her and for her foundation #shefalijariwalarisefoundation. Any promotion and monetary coming from these are going to my Pari’s foundation,” Parag wrote.

He added: “We are so overwhelmed with all your love and blessings. Just keep loving us so we can fulfill her dream together. Love you all from us — me, Pari, and Simba,” Parag expressed.

Shefali passed away on June 27, 2025 due to a cardiac arrest. It was on August 19, when Parag announced the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation. He also has taken charge of kids' welfare and education through it.

He shared a video of the same on his Instagram and captioned it as, “Congratulations Doston Navya, Kavya, Ishan & Inaya few more drops in the ocean of #shefalijariwalarisefoundation. Keep praying and keep showering ur love so we can fulfil Pari’s dream and help as many underprivileged children we can so grateful #shefalijariwala.”

Shefali Jariwala was widely known for her breakout performance in the iconic 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away aged 42. Jariwala was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband after she was found unresponsive.

Despite all efforts, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Shefali Jariwala became a household name after appearing in the remixed music video 'Kaanta Laga', which dominated the Indian pop scene in the early 2000s. Her popularity earned her a role in Salman Khan's film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and she went on to star in the 2019 web series 'Baby Come Naa'.

Jariwala also made her mark in television, participating in dance reality shows such as 'Boogie Woogie' and 'Nach Baliye', further endearing herself to audiences across India.

She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 13' with her friend and ex-boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who tragically passed away under similar circumstances in his 40s.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Parag Tyagi Shefali Jariwala
