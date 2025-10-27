Explorer
Nehal Chudasama On How She Is Perceived: 'I’m Broken Into Pieces, Cried 10 To 12 Times'
Nehal Chudasama, evicted again from Bigg Boss 19, opened up about feeling targeted, accused Salman Khan of favouritism, and called Amaal Mallik “two-faced” while addressing her bond with Baseer Ali.
Nehal Chudasama, who re-entered Bigg Boss 19 after her stint in the secret room, faced another unexpected elimination on Sunday. Despite her strong comeback, Nehal’s journey on the Salman Khan-hosted show ended sooner than she hoped. In a conversation with Screen, the model opened up about feeling unfairly targeted inside the house and accused Salman Khan of favouring contestants Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal over her. She didn’t mince words, even calling Amaal “dogla” (two-faced), while admitting her insecurities about Tanya.
Nehal Chudasama how she is perceived outside
Follow Entertainment News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’: Woman’s Father Arrested, Confessed To Plotting Fake Case, A 'Toilet Cleaner' Twist
India
Cyclone Montha: 72 Trains Cancelled, Flights Suspended As AP Coast Braces For Impact — UPDATES
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Tomorrow, Rahul-Tejashwi Rallies To Follow
Election 2025
Bengal SIR: TMC Vows Protest, Cautions Against ‘Trap’; BJP Welcomes Move To ‘Weed Out Infiltrators’
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement