Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionNehal Chudasama On How She Is Perceived: 'I’m Broken Into Pieces, Cried 10 To 12 Times'

Nehal Chudasama On How She Is Perceived: 'I’m Broken Into Pieces, Cried 10 To 12 Times'

Nehal Chudasama, evicted again from Bigg Boss 19, opened up about feeling targeted, accused Salman Khan of favouritism, and called Amaal Mallik “two-faced” while addressing her bond with Baseer Ali.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 11:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nehal Chudasama, who re-entered Bigg Boss 19 after her stint in the secret room, faced another unexpected elimination on Sunday. Despite her strong comeback, Nehal’s journey on the Salman Khan-hosted show ended sooner than she hoped. In a conversation with Screen, the model opened up about feeling unfairly targeted inside the house and accused Salman Khan of favouring contestants Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal over her. She didn’t mince words, even calling Amaal “dogla” (two-faced), while admitting her insecurities about Tanya.

Nehal Chudasama how she is perceived outside

Reflecting on her eviction, Nehal shared, “That moment was actually very weird, because I stepped out of the house with no phone and no contact with family. At first I was numb, I cried in the vanity not knowing how do I deal with this. The eviction came as a shock. After I reached home, my family sat down and pacified me. Later I decided to check social media and the pain intensified. I have been perceived outside as someone I am completely opposite of.”

She continued, “Right now, I’m broken into pieces but I’m picking myself up. It has taken a toll. In the last two days, I have cried 10 to 12 times, I have completely broke down.”

On being called ‘manipulative’ by Salman Khan

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan labelled Nehal “manipulative,” a tag she strongly disagreed with. “I have never manipulated anyone. I have my opinion about other people. I have to tried to guide Farrhana because I considered myself like an elder sister to her. But I never forced my decisions on her. All these narratives that were created about me were not true. Throughout my journey I felt very targeted. Every Weekend Ka Vaar I was scolded. I felt all these narratives were false. And I felt very hurt, because I know who I am,” she explained.

On Amaal Mallik and the bias

Nehal didn’t hold back when talking about Amaal Mallik, accusing both him and the show’s makers of bias. “I have never seen a two faced person like Amal. In fact, I had a soft spot for him. I always treated him like a brother. That is why I never called him out even when I had the chance and the power. I think that is my biggest regret. If I ever get a chance again, I will call him out. He is not playing with integrity and dignity. From the makers side, all the people in the house are feeling that Amal is being favoured,” she claimed.

She also commented on Amaal’s health issues, saying, “Yes, unfortunately, Amaal has constantly had health issues. For a long time, he had a corn on his toe and many other issues. His health has never been 100 percent okay. We have even had many long conversations on this. I used to tell him that you need to get rid of all these negative energies from your body. Yes, he sleeps separate because of his sleep apnea machine, but that has nothing to do with his health ups and downs.”

On her “fake love angle” with Baseer Ali

Nehal also addressed the speculation around her relationship with co-contestant Baseer Ali, which some labelled as a “fake love angle.” Responding to the controversy and to Baseer’s mother’s criticism, she said, “I think now that Baseer is out, he’ll see things clearly, and he will explain things to his mother. When Basir and I were not talking, he said a lot of things in anger. Some of it wasn’t true, and some of it was exaggerated because he was angry. He called me lazy when I was actually standing in the kitchen for four hours daily, cooking for everyone. I also told him that he is calculative and he is too focused on material things. I said it openly and clearly. I don’t mind what Basir’s mom says because it’s for people to perceive things the way they want to.”

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 11:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Nehal Chudasama
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’: Woman’s Father Arrested, Confesses To Orchestrating Fake Case In A ‘Toilet Cleaner’ Twist
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’: Woman’s Father Arrested, Confessed To Plotting Fake Case, A 'Toilet Cleaner' Twist
India
Cyclone Montha: 72 Trains Cancelled, Flights Suspended As AP Coast Braces For Impact; Winds, Heavy Rain Hit Coasts
Cyclone Montha: 72 Trains Cancelled, Flights Suspended As AP Coast Braces For Impact — UPDATES
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav Rallies To Follow
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Tomorrow, Rahul-Tejashwi Rallies To Follow
Election 2025
Bengal SIR: TMC Vows Protest, Cautions Against ‘Trap’; BJP Welcomes Move To ‘Weed Out Infiltrators’
Bengal SIR: TMC Vows Protest, Cautions Against ‘Trap’; BJP Welcomes Move To ‘Weed Out Infiltrators’
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget