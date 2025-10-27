Nehal Chudasama On How She Is Perceived: 'I’m Broken Into Pieces, Cried 10 To 12 Times'

Reflecting on her eviction, Nehal shared, “That moment was actually very weird, because I stepped out of the house with no phone and no contact with family. At first I was numb, I cried in the vanity not knowing how do I deal with this. The eviction came as a shock. After I reached home, my family sat down and pacified me. Later I decided to check social media and the pain intensified. I have been perceived outside as someone I am completely opposite of.”

She continued, “Right now, I’m broken into pieces but I’m picking myself up. It has taken a toll. In the last two days, I have cried 10 to 12 times, I have completely broke down.”

On being called ‘manipulative’ by Salman Khan

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan labelled Nehal “manipulative,” a tag she strongly disagreed with. “I have never manipulated anyone. I have my opinion about other people. I have to tried to guide Farrhana because I considered myself like an elder sister to her. But I never forced my decisions on her. All these narratives that were created about me were not true. Throughout my journey I felt very targeted. Every Weekend Ka Vaar I was scolded. I felt all these narratives were false. And I felt very hurt, because I know who I am,” she explained.

On Amaal Mallik and the bias

Nehal didn’t hold back when talking about Amaal Mallik, accusing both him and the show’s makers of bias. “I have never seen a two faced person like Amal. In fact, I had a soft spot for him. I always treated him like a brother. That is why I never called him out even when I had the chance and the power. I think that is my biggest regret. If I ever get a chance again, I will call him out. He is not playing with integrity and dignity. From the makers side, all the people in the house are feeling that Amal is being favoured,” she claimed.

She also commented on Amaal’s health issues, saying, “Yes, unfortunately, Amaal has constantly had health issues. For a long time, he had a corn on his toe and many other issues. His health has never been 100 percent okay. We have even had many long conversations on this. I used to tell him that you need to get rid of all these negative energies from your body. Yes, he sleeps separate because of his sleep apnea machine, but that has nothing to do with his health ups and downs.”

On her “fake love angle” with Baseer Ali

Nehal also addressed the speculation around her relationship with co-contestant Baseer Ali, which some labelled as a “fake love angle.” Responding to the controversy and to Baseer’s mother’s criticism, she said, “I think now that Baseer is out, he’ll see things clearly, and he will explain things to his mother. When Basir and I were not talking, he said a lot of things in anger. Some of it wasn’t true, and some of it was exaggerated because he was angry. He called me lazy when I was actually standing in the kitchen for four hours daily, cooking for everyone. I also told him that he is calculative and he is too focused on material things. I said it openly and clearly. I don’t mind what Basir’s mom says because it’s for people to perceive things the way they want to.”