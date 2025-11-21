Manoj Bajpayee Recalls How Amitabh Bachchan ‘Almost Got Him Killed’ During A Stunt

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionManoj Bajpayee Recalls How Amitabh Bachchan ‘Almost Got Him Killed’ During A Stunt

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati how Amitabh Bachchan had almost got him 'killed'.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sharing the 'funny' incident from over 26 years ago, Manoj revealed how he has had vertigo all his life and how Amitabh had then tricked him into pulling off a stunt that required him to face his fears of heights.

Manoj said, “Amitji once almost got me killed. I have vertigo, intense vertigo. The action director and the director of my then movie, everyone, came to me and asked me to jump from the waterfall that was about 150–200 feet high. They said that they would put a harness on me too. ”

Talking about himself, Manoj said, “The man who can’t even stand 20 feet above the ground was being told to go up 150 feet! I refused completely. I said, “I’ll die. I’ll get a heart attack. When no one could convince me, they all went to Amitabh Bachchan to convince me.” Manoj stated how Big B tried to convince him.

The actor said, “Amitji said, “Look, Manoj, I’m here. We’ll only go up to 50 feet. I’ve already told them I can’t take you higher—it could be dangerous because he’s scared.” They put a harness on us, and don’t look down. Look straight.” Manoj added, “But I realised we were rising far beyond 50 feet. I shouted, “Sir! Sir! We’re going up 100 feet!”

To which Amit Sir calmly replied, “Listen… if anything happens, tell Jaya that I love her very much.” This revelation made host Amitabh Bachchan, actor Jaideep Ahlawat and the audiences laugh out loud. Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat were seen on the KBC sets to promote their web series The Family Man 3, which goes on air on November 21.

 

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan Manoj Bajpayee Kaun Banega Crorepati
