TV actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, one of television’s most loved couples, recently found themselves at the centre of divorce rumours after reports suggested they had been living separately since early this year. Several media outlets even claimed that their divorce had been finalised and that Mahhi had allegedly sought ₹5 crore in alimony — claims the actress has now categorically denied.

Mahhi addresses divorce and alimony rumours

In her latest vlog, Mahhi broke her silence on the reports, dismissing them as baseless and intrusive. She said, “I didn’t want to talk about this, but I felt that before it gets dirty, it’s best to speak. I am reading that my divorce papers have been signed. Please show me the papers. Until we say something, no one has the right to interfere in our personal lives. Even though we are public figures, we will just tell you as much as we want to. I have a sick mother at home, three kids, and two of them understand what’s going on. My daughter Khushi messaged me reading the reports. They will get questioned about this in school, so don’t get into our personal space. I have a lot of responsibilities on me, and all this hampers their mental health.”

Mahhi on alimony rumours

Addressing the alimony rumours, she further clarified, “One report claims that I have demanded Rs 5 crores as alimony. Who told you this? I don’t understand what alimony is. According to me, when a man works hard, no woman has the right to that money when they separate. As a woman, I always wondered why women demand alimony, if the partner wants to take care of you out of love, or if it’s valid for those who have no source of income, then it’s fair. But if you are capable of earning, then do that. When you part ways, earn for yourself. I believe girls should be financially independent. Until I tell you guys, please don’t believe any news. Please respect our privacy. Jay is my family, he will always be, he is a wonderful father to my child, and is a wonderful human being.”

A close friend of the couple also told TOI that Mahhi and Jay continue to share mutual respect and are committed to co-parenting their daughter, Tara. The source added that Mahhi “would never put Jay through any kind of pain” and that there is “no question of demanding alimony.”

Mahhi announces TV comeback

Amid the personal speculation, Mahhi also revealed happier news — her return to television after nearly a decade. In the same vlog, she announced her comeback with Colors TV’s show Seher Hone Ko Hai. “It’s the first day and I am very excited to be shooting again. I feel blessed to have gotten work when I needed it. I wanted to get back on a set. The wait is over, your Nakusha is back,” she said.

The actress also gave fans a sneak peek into her new project, sharing that she will be playing the mother of a teenager. “We are going to finish the backlog of the scenes that were left to be shot in Lucknow. Today we will be doing some patchwork. I am already feeling guilty about leaving my kids behind. When I had gotten the show earlier, I had refused it. I wasn’t ready to play a teenager’s mother. When I wanted to get back on TV, I wasn’t getting any offers. I was earning very well through Instagram, but I wanted to act again,” she added.

Mahhi also revealed that Jay, currently travelling, brought her a Christian Dior lipstick from Japan.

About Mahhi and Jay

Mahhi and Jay, who tied the knot in 2011, share a long history together. In 2017, they took responsibility for two foster children, Khushi and Rajveer, and welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019. In her upcoming show, Mahhi will be seen alongside Parth Samthaan and Rishita Rathore.