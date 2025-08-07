Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Beats Anupamaa, Breaks 5-Year Record With 2.5 TRP

The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has proven to be more than just a nostalgic throwback, it's a full-blown television event. The iconic daily soap, led once again by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, made its way back to Indian screens on July 29, 25 years after its original debut. While the storyline has leapt ahead with a fresh twist, producer Ekta Kapoor has smartly held on to the essence of the original , retaining familiar faces and the same emotional pull that once made it a household staple.

And it seems to have struck gold once again.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's record-breaking TRPs

The revival series has made a powerful entry on the TRP charts, with reports citing a 2.5 rating, the highest for any Hindi general entertainment channel (GEC) fiction show launch in the last five years. For comparison, 'Anupamaa' and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' had previously peaked at 2.1, while 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' had hit 2.0.

JioHotstar’s Head of TV Distribution, Piyush Goyal, took to LinkedIn to celebrate the milestone. He wrote, “Your support made this possible. Together, we’ve made Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi the biggest Hindi GEC fiction show launch in the last five years with an impressive 2.5 TVR. This is your win as much as ours.”

Smriti Irani on Kyunki's high TRPs

Despite the impressive numbers, Smriti Irani is taking it all with a pinch of salt. In a recent chat with Times Now, she reflected on the show’s TRP history, revealing that back in the day, the show used to score numbers that are unimaginable today. “We enjoyed a TRP of as high as 31, their worst ever TRP had been 22,” she recalled. “Today, the shows don’t see these kinds of numbers.” Amar Upadhyay echoed that sentiment in a separate interview with SCREEN, stating, “Back in 2000, the show used to enjoy a TRP of 32 and it had even overtaken Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC within three months of its launch.”

Audience reaction to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Fans, meanwhile, have welcomed the reboot with open arms. Many took to social media to express how the show still feels timeless, praising Mihir and Tulsi’s chemistry and reminiscing about the golden age of Indian TV when families would gather around for nightly episodes. One user wrote, “It hasn’t aged a day,” while others hailed the show's emotional connect and strong performances.

However, reactions to the new episodes have been mixed. While the nostalgia is strong, some viewers have voiced concerns over the direction of the story. “Please don’t make this Anupamaa Part 2,” one fan commented, while another questioned, “Will this show only show its characters crying all the time?”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 currently airs on Star Plus and JioCinema every day at 10:30 PM.