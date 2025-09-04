Kiku Sharda Is Not Quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show, No Rift With Krushna Abhishek

Actor and comedian Kiku Sharda is all set to take on a new challenge with the upcoming captive reality series Rise & Fall, but contrary to swirling rumours, he has not quit Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. The long-time Kapil Sharma collaborator, who has been part of the comedian’s television journey since its early Comedy Nights with Kapil days, has already wrapped filming for the current season and will return for the next.

Rumours of Kiku quitting Kapil Sharma’s Show debunked

Recent speculation suggested Sharda was stepping away from Kapil’s comedy series to focus on Rise & Fall, with some reports even hinting at a fallout with fellow comedian Krushna Abhishek. However, insiders and co-star Archana Puran Singh have firmly debunked these claims.

“Absolutely not true,” Archana told Screen, dismissing reports of Sharda’s departure. A source close to the show echoed her statement, adding, “Kiku is not quitting the show, you are going to see him in the upcoming episodes too. He has wrapped up shooting for the show before starting his next project. Kiku is very much a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show.”

No rift with Krushna Abhishek

The rumours of tension between Sharda and Krushna have also been put to rest. “This is like just fanning an invisible fire; that entire fight was a prank staged by Krushna and Kiku on the guest. They even shot for other episodes after that,” the source told Screen.

Wrapped up shooting before joining ‘Rise & Fall’

Another insider explained why fans may have assumed Sharda was leaving: “There is no unfinished work, no sudden exit, and no tension between him and the team. His appearance in Rise & Fall came after finishing his commitments to Kapil’s show, which is why fans might have assumed he was leaving.”

Sharda’s dedication to Kapil’s comedy universe is well known—he remained on the team even when several cast members left following Kapil’s infamous fallout with Sunil Grover years ago. His recent appearance as Circuit in an episode featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor only reinforced his integral presence on the show.

‘Rise & Fall’ premieres September 6

Meanwhile, Rise & Fall will mark an exciting new chapter for Sharda as he joins a star-studded lineup including Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Akriti Negi, and Arbaaz Patel. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show is set to premiere on MX Player on September 6.

Sharda remains a permanent fixture on The Great Indian Kapil Show and will rejoin Kapil Sharma’s team once the series enters production for its next season.