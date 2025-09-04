Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionKiku Sharda Is Not Quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show, No Rift With Krushna Abhishek

Kiku Sharda Is Not Quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show, No Rift With Krushna Abhishek

Kiku Sharda shuts down rumours of quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian has wrapped up the current season and will return in the next, even as he joins reality show Rise & Fall.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 08:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor and comedian Kiku Sharda is all set to take on a new challenge with the upcoming captive reality series Rise & Fall, but contrary to swirling rumours, he has not quit Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. The long-time Kapil Sharma collaborator, who has been part of the comedian’s television journey since its early Comedy Nights with Kapil days, has already wrapped filming for the current season and will return for the next.

Rumours of Kiku quitting Kapil Sharma’s Show debunked

Recent speculation suggested Sharda was stepping away from Kapil’s comedy series to focus on Rise & Fall, with some reports even hinting at a fallout with fellow comedian Krushna Abhishek. However, insiders and co-star Archana Puran Singh have firmly debunked these claims.

“Absolutely not true,” Archana told Screen, dismissing reports of Sharda’s departure. A source close to the show echoed her statement, adding, “Kiku is not quitting the show, you are going to see him in the upcoming episodes too. He has wrapped up shooting for the show before starting his next project. Kiku is very much a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show.”

No rift with Krushna Abhishek

The rumours of tension between Sharda and Krushna have also been put to rest. “This is like just fanning an invisible fire; that entire fight was a prank staged by Krushna and Kiku on the guest. They even shot for other episodes after that,” the source told Screen.

Wrapped up shooting before joining ‘Rise & Fall’

Another insider explained why fans may have assumed Sharda was leaving: “There is no unfinished work, no sudden exit, and no tension between him and the team. His appearance in Rise & Fall came after finishing his commitments to Kapil’s show, which is why fans might have assumed he was leaving.”

Sharda’s dedication to Kapil’s comedy universe is well known—he remained on the team even when several cast members left following Kapil’s infamous fallout with Sunil Grover years ago. His recent appearance as Circuit in an episode featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor only reinforced his integral presence on the show.

Rise & Fall’ premieres September 6

Meanwhile, Rise & Fall will mark an exciting new chapter for Sharda as he joins a star-studded lineup including Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Akriti Negi, and Arbaaz Patel. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show is set to premiere on MX Player on September 6.

Sharda remains a permanent fixture on The Great Indian Kapil Show and will rejoin Kapil Sharma’s team once the series enters production for its next season.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 08:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Kiku Sharda The Great Indian Kapil Show
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul; Hails Cuts On Food, Medicines
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul
World
‘Tariffs On India Over Russian Energy Crucial For Peace Push’: Trump Administration Tells US Supreme Court
‘Tariffs On India Over Russian Energy Crucial For Peace Push’: Trump Admin Tells US Supreme Court
India
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
India
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’; Suvendu Says ‘Will Not Accept This Insult’
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’: ‘Trend Started By Rahul Gandhi’
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget