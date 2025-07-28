Is Mallika Sherawat Entering Bigg Boss 19? Here's What The Actor Said

As the buzz around 'Bigg Boss 19' gains momentum, speculation has been rife over which celebrities will enter the house this season. One name that surfaced recently was Mallika Sherawat, but the Bollywood actor has now put all rumours to rest.

Mallika Sherawat clears the air on Bigg Boss 19

On Monday, Mallika took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that she has no intention of joining the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. “Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU,” she wrote.

Sherawat previously appeared on Bigg Boss 18 in a guest capacity, promoting her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. However, fans expecting to see her as a contestant this time will be disappointed.

Over the years, the show has welcomed a range of film and TV personalities such as Ravi Kishan, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shamita Shetty, Rahul Roy, and Pooja Bhatt, among others. Each season continues to spark intrigue around its casting, format, and drama quotient.

All eyes on Bigg Boss 19

The makers recently unveiled a teaser video introducing the logo for the upcoming season — a multicoloured eye symbolising the “many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment” viewers can expect.

The promo, posted jointly on JioCinema and JioCinema Reality’s Instagram handles, teased: “Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! Stay tuned! @danubeproperties @vaselineindia #BiggBoss19 #BiggBossOnJioCinema #BB19OnJioCinema.”

As per Screen's report, the new season will reportedly launch with 15 contestants, with another 3–5 wild cards joining the fray later. Rumoured participants include Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Munmun Dutta, Anita Hassanandani, Lataa Saberwal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Khushi Dubey, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, and Apoorva Mukhija.

This time, 'Bigg Boss 19' will be a digital-first venture, with fresh episodes premiering on JioCinema before being aired on Colors TV about 90 minutes later. The showrunners are also contemplating a new tagline that better aligns with its OTT identity.

The upcoming season will run for five months. Salman Khan will take charge for the first three months, following which the reins will be handed over to a mix of celebrity guest hosts. Names such as Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Farah Khan are said to be in consideration for the final leg of the season.

According to Screen, Salman Khan is expected to earn between ₹120 crore and ₹150 crore for his 15-week run on 'Bigg Boss 19', with an estimated payout of ₹8 to ₹10 crore per weekend.