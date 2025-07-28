Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionIs Mallika Sherawat Entering Bigg Boss 19? Here's What The Actor Said

Is Mallika Sherawat Entering Bigg Boss 19? Here's What The Actor Said

As the buzz around 'Bigg Boss 19' gains momentum, speculation has been rife over which celebrities will enter the house this season. One name that surfaced recently was Mallika Sherawat.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 06:50 PM (IST)

As the buzz around 'Bigg Boss 19' gains momentum, speculation has been rife over which celebrities will enter the house this season. One name that surfaced recently was Mallika Sherawat, but the Bollywood actor has now put all rumours to rest.

Mallika Sherawat clears the air on Bigg Boss 19

On Monday, Mallika took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that she has no intention of joining the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. “Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU,” she wrote.

Sherawat previously appeared on Bigg Boss 18 in a guest capacity, promoting her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. However, fans expecting to see her as a contestant this time will be disappointed.

Over the years, the show has welcomed a range of film and TV personalities such as Ravi Kishan, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shamita Shetty, Rahul Roy, and Pooja Bhatt, among others. Each season continues to spark intrigue around its casting, format, and drama quotient.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

All eyes on Bigg Boss 19

The makers recently unveiled a teaser video introducing the logo for the upcoming season — a multicoloured eye symbolising the “many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment” viewers can expect.

The promo, posted jointly on JioCinema and JioCinema Reality’s Instagram handles, teased: “Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! Stay tuned! @danubeproperties @vaselineindia #BiggBoss19 #BiggBossOnJioCinema #BB19OnJioCinema.”

As per Screen's report, the new season will reportedly launch with 15 contestants, with another 3–5 wild cards joining the fray later. Rumoured participants include Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Munmun Dutta, Anita Hassanandani, Lataa Saberwal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Khushi Dubey, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, and Apoorva Mukhija.

This time, 'Bigg Boss 19' will be a digital-first venture, with fresh episodes premiering on JioCinema before being aired on Colors TV about 90 minutes later. The showrunners are also contemplating a new tagline that better aligns with its OTT identity. 

The upcoming season will run for five months. Salman Khan will take charge for the first three months, following which the reins will be handed over to a mix of celebrity guest hosts. Names such as Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Farah Khan are said to be in consideration for the final leg of the season.

According to Screen, Salman Khan is expected to earn between ₹120 crore and ₹150 crore for his 15-week run on 'Bigg Boss 19', with an estimated payout of ₹8 to ₹10 crore per weekend.

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mallika Sherawat Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
India
‘Who Did You Surrender To?’: Gogoi Questions Modi Govt Over Pahalgam Attack, Trump’s Claims On Ceasefire & Jet Losses
‘Who Did You Surrender To?’: Gogoi Questions Modi Govt Over Pahalgam Attack, Trump’s Claims
World
Thailand And Cambodia Agree To 'Immediate And Unconditional' Ceasefire On 5th Day Of Clashes: Malaysian PM
Thailand And Cambodia Agree To 'Immediate And Unconditional' Ceasefire: Malaysian PM
Cities
SC Refuses To Stay Bihar Draft Voter List, Says Final Hearing Will Settle Issue Once And For All
SC Refuses To Stay Bihar Draft Voter List, Says Final Hearing Will Settle Issue Once And For All
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
MiG-21: IAF Needs A Super Plan To Replace Retiring Icon That Defined India's Aerial Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget