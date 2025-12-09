Television actor Gaurav Khanna, who recently lifted the Bigg Boss Season 19 trophy, had an emotional moment inside the house just days before his win. During the final media interaction week, the contestants were questioned by reporters, and one particular query left the actor visibly shaken—whether he was using conversations about having children to gain sympathy on the show.

Gaurav Khanna on decision of not having a child

Gaurav, who has openly expressed his wish to become a father, was asked about his contrasting views with wife Akanksha Chamola, who has long maintained her decision not to have children. While initially composed, he eventually broke down, saying, “It’s a very touchy topic. I love my wife; there are very few husbands who don’t listen to what their heart says and agree to what their wives want. I love her a lot, so I will listen to everything my wife says.”

Following his victory on the Salman Khan–hosted show, the Anupamaa actor reiterated his stance, emphasising that he stands firmly with his wife’s choice and does not see disagreement as an issue. In an interview with News18, he said, “Why do we always think that only our wives should support us? We are men. We should support women more… So we don’t want kids. It’s not that she doesn’t want it. She doesn’t want it, and I agree with that... My love for my wife is much more than any other choice.”

He further expressed that couples normalising mutual respect in decisions could positively influence society.

About Gaurav and Akanksha

Gaurav, who also won Celebrity MasterChef this year, married Akanksha Chamola in 2016. The couple has been open about choosing not to pursue parenthood. In a previous interview with Siddharth Kannan, he had shared, “I want to respect that decision…If a woman is not ready, then you should not force her. But yes, I love kids. She loves kids, but she has her reasons for not…because absolutely, a mother’s frame of mind is absolutely essential for the child. Ma, ma hoti hai yaar (A mother is a mother after all).”