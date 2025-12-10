Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bigg Boss 19 came to a dramatic end with Gaurav Khanna lifting the winner’s trophy, while Farrhana Bhatt finished as runner-up. Now, Farrhana has finally spoken about the emotional turmoil she experienced on the finale stage.

In a conversation with filmygyan, she recalled the tense moment when host Salman Khan held both finalists’ hands. “In my mind, I was sure I would win the show, I don’t know why,” she said. “When Salman Khan held my hand, he picked my hand only once, and then he picked Gaurav’s hand, and the confetti celebration happened. I couldn’t believe it… I accepted it. But I was breaking from inside, and I was still smiling.”

Despite her disappointment, Farrhana added that Gaurav encouraged her to applaud him, saying, “Clap for me.”

Farrhana Says She Won’t Do Any Other Reality Show—Except One

Addressing rumours about being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, Farrhana said she wasn’t sure whether she had been locked in. She recalled filmmaker Rohit Shetty asking her inside the Bigg Boss house if she would join the stunt-based show.

“I said yes because it’s very challenging, and that’s my kind of thing,” she said. “So if there is any reality show I would do after BB, it will only be KKK; otherwise, I won’t do any reality show. I don’t want my heart to break again.”

She added that giving her all but losing again would be too emotionally difficult: “If I give my 100% again and still not win, then I’ll lose myself.”

A Look Back at Farrhana’s Bigg Boss 19 Journey

Farrhana Bhatt was one of the most fiery and emotionally expressive contestants of the season. She made a mark with her unapologetic honesty, conviction and willingness to confront anyone—friends or foes—whenever she felt something was wrong. Her mix of strength and sensitivity made her a standout personality.

Beyond reality TV, Farrhana has appeared in films like Notebook, Laila Majnu and Singham Again. She shared that she has been approached for a web series and some music videos but is yet to finalise any project.