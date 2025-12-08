Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Fans Slam Pranit More For Ridiculing Abhishek Bajaj During Bigg Boss 19 Finale: 'Not Nice Of Him!'

Pranit More faced backlash after he continued mocking Abhishek Bajaj during the Bigg Boss 19 finale, despite being the reason for his eviction. Fans criticised his lack of empathy and called it disappointing.

Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bigg Boss 19 finale on December 7 delivered glitz, performances and dramatic reunions, but what unexpectedly stirred strong reactions online was a tense exchange between former contestants Pranit More and Abhishek Bajaj. Despite already having been responsible for Abhishek’s exit from the show, Pranit continued to mock him on stage, leaving fans disappointed.

Pranit More’s comments spark backlash

During a light-hearted interaction with the evicted housemates, Salman Khan teased Abhishek about losing his place because Pranit did not save him. Abhishek responded with humour and acceptance:

“You had warned me, and that too many times. But what can we do now, bhai? If I had won, I would have become the headline, but the way I lost, now I have become a story.”

Salman then joked that Pranit did to Abhishek what Abhishek had earlier done with Nagma, prompting laughter from the audience. When Abhishek reasoned that his decision had been made to help Nagma, Pranit chimed in, saying, “Even I wanted to save, but Ashnoor.”

As the exchange continued, Abhishek accused him of playing a strategic game. Pranit brushed it off with, “Tune kundi lagayi, maine khol di (You locked the door, I opened it).”

This did not sit well with viewers, many of whom took to Reddit to express disappointment. Comments ranged from criticism to frustration, including:

“At least show a little empathy, but the man was feeling proud of backstabbing Bajaj,”

“That was really not nice of him!” and

“Abhishek was hurt; it was clearly visible on his face.”

What led to Abhishek’s eviction

The origins of the conflict trace back to week two, during a counting task. Abhishek tried to protect Nagma’s chances by locking a room so others could not break her focus. The strategy failed—Nagma was nominated and eventually eliminated.

Weeks later, when Abhishek, Ashnoor Kaur and Neelam Giri landed in the danger zone, Pranit had the power to save one contestant. Despite earlier declaring Abhishek his first choice, he selected Ashnoor, fuelling allegations that he wanted to eliminate tougher competition.

The season has now wrapped with Gaurav Khanna lifting the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, while debates around gameplay, loyalty and emotional authenticity continue to dominate fan discussions online.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
