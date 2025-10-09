Elvish Yadav Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj, Pledges Daily Naam Jap In Vrindavan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Amid growing concern for Premanand Ji Maharaj’s health, popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently paid a visit to the revered spiritual leader in Vrindavan. The saint had postponed his Pad Yatra indefinitely due to serious health complications, prompting devotees to gather and offer prayers.

Devotees Concerned as Saint Postpones Pad Yatra

During the visit, Premanand Ji Maharaj addressed his health candidly, saying, “What can I say about my health now? Both my kidneys have failed. But by God’s grace, I can still meet and speak with you all. There’s nothing left to fix — today or tomorrow, we all must go." His words left a profound impact on both Elvish and the devotees present, highlighting the fragility of life and the importance of spiritual practice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhajan Marg Official (@bhajanmarg_official)

Heartfelt Meeting Between YouTuber and Saint

Elvish Yadav’s visit was marked by humility and respect, earning praise on social media for his sincerity. During their conversation, the saint inquired whether Elvish practiced Naam Jap (chanting of God’s name). When the influencer admitted he did not, Premanand Ji gently encouraged him, saying, “You should do it, even a little. You’re successful today because of your past good deeds. But what about today? Chant God’s name, what will you lose? Wear a counter ring and chant 10,000 times daily. Will you do it?"

Elvish Commits to Daily Naam Jap After Guidance

Humbly following the saint’s advice, Elvish committed to chanting the divine name “Radha” 10,000 times daily. Fans lauded the YouTuber’s embrace of spirituality, applauding his humility and willingness to seek guidance from a revered figure. Social media quickly responded, with many expressing admiration for Elvish’s sincerity and the emotional resonance of the meeting.

The encounter has been seen as an inspiring example of seeking spiritual growth and learning from revered mentors, leaving a lasting impression on both fans and devotees alike.