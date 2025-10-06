Salman Khan Takes A Dig At Elvish Yadav’s Snake Venom Case During Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

YouTuber Elvish Yadav made a high-profile appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, welcomed by host Salman Khan with his viral catchphrase, ‘System hang’. Salman playfully introduced Elvish, saying, “Please welcome Elvish Yadav. Ekdum system hang kardena."

Elvish addressed the housemates, jokingly revealing his plans for the episode: “Gharwalon ke andar jo vish hai uska ilaaj karne aaya hoon." Not missing a beat, Salman Khan took a light dig at Elvish’s past controversies, saying, “Vish se toh aapka purana naata hai," to which Elvish laughed and admitted, “Kaafi." The episode also saw Elvish introducing the housemates to the ‘Poison and Antidote’ task.

The Controversy: Noida Snake Venom Case

Elvish has been in the news due to the Noida Snake Venom case, in which he was arrested by Noida Police in March 2024. The case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). NDTV reported that Elvish had admitted to the charges, though no official statement was released.

A week after his arrest, Elvish was granted bail on a 50,000 INR bond. His lawyer, Prashant Rathi, stated, “Our arguments in this case was that he was falsely accused and no substance was obtained from him or his friends that violated the NDPS act. The court has granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) as well as his two friends on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each."

Elvish Opens Up About Jail Experience

Elvish previously shared insights into his time in prison through his YouTube vlogs. Reflecting on the period, he said, “Bhagwan na kare koi jail jaaye, bas itna hi kehna chahenge." He also described it as a “very bad phase of his life," adding, “The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside (jail). Let’s start a new chapter on a positive note. All those who supported me didn’t support me, talked badly or well about me, thanks to all. I can only thank everyone. I am back to my work."