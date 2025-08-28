The menace of fraudulent casting calls has once again come under the spotlight, with Balaji Telefilms releasing a strong clarification against imposters misusing its name. Producer Ektaa Kapoor and her production house issued an official notice warning aspiring actors not to fall prey to fake casting agents posing as company representatives.

Balaji Telefilms Flags Fake Instagram Accounts

On Wednesday, the studio released a formal statement after discovering two Instagram handles falsely presenting themselves as casting representatives of Balaji Telefilms. The company specifically named users Vishal and Pooja, who operated under the account name pooja_castingdirector, while claiming to be “Assistant Casting Director” with the banner.

The note made it clear: “Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby clarifies that Instagram account holders Vishal and Pooja, operating under the name pooja_castingdirector and claiming to hold the designation of ‘Assistant Casting Director’ with our organisation, have no affiliation whatsoever with Balaji Telefilms. We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from this individual and strongly condemn any attempt to misuse our company’s name or reputation to take undue advantage of aspiring actors."

Legitimate Casting Only Through Verified Channels

Reiterating its official stance, the company emphasized that all casting is conducted only via verified platforms, not through random social media accounts. “All casting for Balaji Telefilms projects is carried out solely through our official and verified channels. We urge aspiring talent and the general public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with such fraudulent representations," the statement added.

The cautionary note was posted across Balaji Telefilms’ social media handles with the message: “Important Notice: Any account claiming casting authority outside our official channels is fraudulent. Your dream deserves safety. Don’t fall prey to fake casting calls. Always verify. #BalajiTelefilms." Kapoor also reshared it on her Instagram story to maximize awareness.

Ektaa Kapoor’s Creative Slate: Kyunki Reboot & Naagin 7

Alongside tackling the fake casting menace, Kapoor has been in the news for her recent creative ventures. The reboot of her iconic drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which returned after 17 years with Smriti Irani reprising her role as Tulsi, has generated nostalgia and strong ratings since its July 29 premiere.

Adding to the excitement, Kapoor also confirmed that her blockbuster supernatural franchise Naagin will return for Season 7. Sharing a teaser video, she wrote: “To all my darling Naagin fans, out of all my shows you guys are the most loyal and probably troll me the most! So for all you guys, here it is – NAAGIN 7."

While the cast is yet to be announced, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the new season.