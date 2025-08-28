Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionEktaa Kapoor & Balaji Telefilms Warn Against Fake Casting Calls, Clarify No Link With Fraud Accounts

Ektaa Kapoor & Balaji Telefilms Warn Against Fake Casting Calls, Clarify No Link With Fraud Accounts

Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has issued a public warning against fake casting agents impersonating the company on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 08:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The menace of fraudulent casting calls has once again come under the spotlight, with Balaji Telefilms releasing a strong clarification against imposters misusing its name. Producer Ektaa Kapoor and her production house issued an official notice warning aspiring actors not to fall prey to fake casting agents posing as company representatives.

Balaji Telefilms Flags Fake Instagram Accounts

On Wednesday, the studio released a formal statement after discovering two Instagram handles falsely presenting themselves as casting representatives of Balaji Telefilms. The company specifically named users Vishal and Pooja, who operated under the account name pooja_castingdirector, while claiming to be “Assistant Casting Director” with the banner.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Balaji Telefilms (@balajitelefilmslimited)

The note made it clear: “Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby clarifies that Instagram account holders Vishal and Pooja, operating under the name pooja_castingdirector and claiming to hold the designation of ‘Assistant Casting Director’ with our organisation, have no affiliation whatsoever with Balaji Telefilms. We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from this individual and strongly condemn any attempt to misuse our company’s name or reputation to take undue advantage of aspiring actors."

Legitimate Casting Only Through Verified Channels

Reiterating its official stance, the company emphasized that all casting is conducted only via verified platforms, not through random social media accounts. “All casting for Balaji Telefilms projects is carried out solely through our official and verified channels. We urge aspiring talent and the general public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with such fraudulent representations," the statement added.

The cautionary note was posted across Balaji Telefilms’ social media handles with the message: “Important Notice: Any account claiming casting authority outside our official channels is fraudulent. Your dream deserves safety. Don’t fall prey to fake casting calls. Always verify. #BalajiTelefilms." Kapoor also reshared it on her Instagram story to maximize awareness.

Ektaa Kapoor’s Creative Slate: Kyunki Reboot & Naagin 7

Alongside tackling the fake casting menace, Kapoor has been in the news for her recent creative ventures. The reboot of her iconic drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which returned after 17 years with Smriti Irani reprising her role as Tulsi, has generated nostalgia and strong ratings since its July 29 premiere.

Adding to the excitement, Kapoor also confirmed that her blockbuster supernatural franchise Naagin will return for Season 7. Sharing a teaser video, she wrote: “To all my darling Naagin fans, out of all my shows you guys are the most loyal and probably troll me the most! So for all you guys, here it is – NAAGIN 7."

While the cast is yet to be announced, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the new season.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ektaa Kapoor Casting Scam Balaji Telefilms Fake Casting Bollywood Casting Fraud Ekta Kapoor Kyunki Reboot Naagin 7 Announcement Balaji Official Statement
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
World
Minneapolis Catholic School Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 Injured; Gunman Slain
Minneapolis Catholic School Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 Injured; Gunman Slain
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
World
‘It’s Not Just About Russian Oil’: US Treasury Secretary As 50% Tariffs Hit India, Terms Trade Talks ‘Performative’
‘It’s Not Just About Russian Oil’: US Treasury Secy On Tariffs, Terms Talks ‘Performative’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget