Divyanka Tripathi And Sharad Malhotra May Reunite On Bigg Boss 19 Years After Breakup

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra, once a beloved TV couple, are reportedly in talks to reunite on Bigg Boss 19. The exes dated for 8 years after meeting on Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 10:41 PM (IST)

Bigg Boss 19: It looks like Bigg Boss 19 might be gearing up for some serious drama and nostalgia. Buzz in the television industry suggests that ex-flames Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra have been approached to join the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s much-talked-about reality show.

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, reports indicate that both actors are currently in discussions with the makers and could soon be finalised as contestants. If all goes as planned, fans might see the former couple share the same screen after nearly a decade.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka and Sharad’s off-screen romance began on the sets of the popular soap 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', where they first met and instantly struck a chord. Their on-screen chemistry quickly spilled over into real life, and the two were in a relationship for nearly eight years before parting ways in 2015. Since then, Divyanka has tied the knot with actor Vivek Dahiya, while Sharad is married to Ripci Bhatia.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharad_Malhotra009 (@sharadmalhotra009)

Who else is in the running for Bigg Boss 19?

The buzz around the Bigg Boss 19 lineup is already heating up. While the final list of contestants is usually kept under wraps until premiere night, speculation is rife about who might enter the house this season.

According to fan pages like Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, over 45 celebrities have reportedly been approached. The rumoured list includes television stars and digital personalities such as Rati Pandey (Miley Jab Hum Tum), Hunar Hali, Apoorva Mukhija (popularly known as The Rebel Kid), Mr Faisu, Dhanashree Verma, Sreeram Chandra, Meera Deosthale, and Bhavika Sharma.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 10:41 PM (IST)
Divyanka Tripathi Bigg Boss 19
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump's Tariff Move As Total Duty Doubled To 50%
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over Russian Oil, Taking Total US Tariff To 50%
Modi's Possible China Trip For SCO Summit: Symbolism, Strategy, And A Message To The West
'Rs 1,500 Crore Spent On Ministries' Rent': PM Modi On Need For Kartavya Bhavan, Invokes Bhagavad Gita
