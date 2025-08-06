Divyanka Tripathi And Sharad Malhotra May Reunite On Bigg Boss 19 Years After Breakup

Bigg Boss 19: It looks like Bigg Boss 19 might be gearing up for some serious drama and nostalgia. Buzz in the television industry suggests that ex-flames Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra have been approached to join the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s much-talked-about reality show.

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, reports indicate that both actors are currently in discussions with the makers and could soon be finalised as contestants. If all goes as planned, fans might see the former couple share the same screen after nearly a decade.

Divyanka and Sharad’s off-screen romance began on the sets of the popular soap 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', where they first met and instantly struck a chord. Their on-screen chemistry quickly spilled over into real life, and the two were in a relationship for nearly eight years before parting ways in 2015. Since then, Divyanka has tied the knot with actor Vivek Dahiya, while Sharad is married to Ripci Bhatia.

Who else is in the running for Bigg Boss 19?

The buzz around the Bigg Boss 19 lineup is already heating up. While the final list of contestants is usually kept under wraps until premiere night, speculation is rife about who might enter the house this season.

According to fan pages like Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, over 45 celebrities have reportedly been approached. The rumoured list includes television stars and digital personalities such as Rati Pandey (Miley Jab Hum Tum), Hunar Hali, Apoorva Mukhija (popularly known as The Rebel Kid), Mr Faisu, Dhanashree Verma, Sreeram Chandra, Meera Deosthale, and Bhavika Sharma.

