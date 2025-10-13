Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chinmayi Sripaada Defends Overconfident KBC Kid As Internet Trolls Go Too Far

Chinmayi Sripaada defends Junior KBC contestant Ishit Bhatt after he went viral for overconfidence. She condemns online trolling, calling out adults for bullying a child on social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A recent episode of Junior Kaun Banega Crorepati set social media abuzz after contestant Ishit Bhatt went viral on X (formerly Twitter) for his behaviour on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan. While some viewers called his actions “rude” and “arrogant,” leading to him being labelled the “most hated kid on the internet,” playback singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripaada has slammed the online trolling, urging adults to rethink bullying a child publicly.

Chinmayi Sripaada backs KBC 17 viral kid

Reacting to a viral post on X that labelled Ishit as the “most hated kid on the internet,” Chinmayi wrote, “An adult putting a tweet saying most hated kid. Adults here on Twitter have been one of the most lousy, foul-mouthed, abusive lot; none of these voices said a thing when kids died due to a cough syrup. But yeah, pick on a kid. Says a LOT about the ecosystem. This entire lot is picking on one over-excited kid — what a horrible bunch of bullies they’ve raised themselves to be.”

What happened on KBC 17?

During the episode, Ishit Bhatt immediately told Amitabh Bachchan not to explain the rules, saying, “Mere ko rule pata hain isiliye aap abhi mereko rules samjhaane mat baithna” (I already know the rules, so there’s no need to explain them).

He proceeded to answer multiple questions without waiting for the host to read out the options. At the ₹25,000 question related to the Ramayana, Ishit requested the options but continued to interrupt the host, repeatedly exclaiming, “Arre lock karo!” (Just lock it!). Ultimately, he answered incorrectly and walked away without winnings. While some viewers criticised his overconfidence, others felt the backlash against a child contestant on a family show was excessive. Read more here

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of India’s most iconic quiz shows, first premiering in 2000 and still hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Now in its 17th season, the show has become a cultural touchstone, celebrating knowledge and curiosity across generations.

About Chinmayi Sripaada

Chinmayi Sripaada is a celebrated playback singer, voice artist, and entrepreneur. Trained in Carnatic music under her mother, musician T. Padmasini, she made her playback debut at just 15 with A. R. Rahman’s Oru Deivam Thantha Poovae from Kannathil Muthamittal (2002). She has sung in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, delivering hits like Tere Bina (Guru) and Titli (Chennai Express). Beyond music, Chinmayi has dubbed for numerous top female actors and runs her translation company, Blue Elephant.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Read more
