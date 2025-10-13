Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
KBC 17: Overconfident Kid Walks Away Empty-Handed, Internet Says, 'Karma Knows Its Address'

KBC 17: Overconfident Kid Walks Away Empty-Handed, Internet Says, ‘Karma Knows Its Address’

Overconfident KBC 17 contestant tested Amitabh Bachchan but failed to answer correctly, walking away with zero prize money. Netizens loved Big B’s patience and cheered, “Karma knows its address!”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In his 25 years of hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan has interacted with hundreds of contestants—from nervous first-timers to sharp quiz enthusiasts. But on a recent episode of Junior KBC, the megastar met a young challenger who may have tested his patience like no other.

Overconfident kid on KBC 17 goes viral

A clip from Thursday’s episode, featuring a contestant named Ishit Bhatt, has taken social media by storm. The young participant’s overconfident attitude and constant interruptions left even the usually composed Amitabh visibly exasperated.

Right from the start, Ishit made it clear he didn’t need help understanding the rules. “Mere ko rule pata hain isiliye aap abhi mereko rules samjhaane mat baithna (I know the rules so no need for you to tell me those),” he declared, prompting Big B to touch his forehead in mild frustration.

Throughout the game, Ishit kept cutting off the host mid-question, refusing to wait for the multiple-choice options. “Sir B breakfast lock karo (Sir lock B breakfast),” he blurted out before Amitabh could even complete the question. When faced with a ₹25,000 question on the Ramayana, he appeared stumped and impatiently demanded, “Arre option daalo (Give me the options).” Upon locking his final answer, he exclaimed, “Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo (Sir, put not just one but four locks on it, but lock it.).”

Despite Amitabh’s repeated attempts to confirm his answer, the contestant stood firm—only to end up losing the game after choosing the wrong option. Gently advising him after the loss, Big B remarked, “Kabhi kabhi bachhe overconfidence mein galti kar dete hai (Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence).”

Internet reacts to KBC 17 kid

The episode sparked strong reactions online, with many praising Amitabh Bachchan for maintaining his composure throughout. One user wrote, “What kind of generation has come to KBC now? Watch this rare combination of overconfidence and rudeness. It’s only because it was Amitabh Bachchan sitting there that he tolerated so much misbehavior from this young boy—anyone else might have either disqualified the child or walked out of the game themselves.”

Another person commented, “For the first time, I actually feel like praising Amitabh Bachchan. You must have seen the video of the boy who recently appeared on KBC. Watching how he behaved in front of Amitabh Bachchan must have made you angry—but Amitabh Bachchan handled it with remarkable grace. He reacted completely calmly to the child’s unruly behavior. The child was, of course, at fault—but the bigger mistake lies with his parents.”

A third user added, “Even rudeness comes at a price. When children start crossing the line, their parents must be given some parenting lessons. The parents of this child clearly failed to understand the difference between confidence and arrogance, and that’s where they fell short of their responsibility.”

Another user wrote, "Very satisfying ending! Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience, and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time."

Another user wrote, "Karma knows its address…."

Currently in its 17th season, Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted 16 of its editions since its debut in 2000. The only exception was when Shah Rukh Khan hosted the third season.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC 17
Read more
