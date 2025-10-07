Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss Kannada Studio Gets Closure Orders From Karnataka Pollution Board While Season 12 Is On Air

Bigg Boss Kannada Studio Gets Closure Orders From Karnataka Pollution Board While Season 12 Is On Air

Karnataka Pollution Board has ordered the immediate closure of the Bigg Boss Kannada studio in Bidadi for violating environmental laws, even as Season 12 of the Kichcha Sudeep-hosted show airs.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has ordered the immediate closure of the studio premises hosting the Kannada reality show Bigg Boss at Bidadi in Bengaluru South district, citing serious violations of environmental regulations.

The Board issued a notice dated October 6 to Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures), directing that all activities at the site be stopped with immediate effect.

In the official communication, the Board stated, "The said premises are being used for large-scale entertainment and studio operations without obtaining the required Consent for establishment and Consent for Operation under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981." The notice added, "In view of the violations observed, you are hereby directed to close down the operations with immediate effect and to furnish an explanation to this office within the stipulated period." Copies of the closure order have also been sent to the Deputy Commissioner, Ramanagara District, the Managing Director of BESCOM, and the Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), Ramanagara Taluk, seeking their coordination in enforcing the directive.

The notice further cautioned that "failure to comply with this order will attract penal action under relevant environmental laws." The Bigg Boss Kannada edition, hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep, has been filmed in a custom-built set at Bidadi for several years.

The show, among the state's most-watched television programmes, is known for its elaborate production scale and high viewer engagement. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi-NCR Hit By Heavy Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Delhi Airport Warns Of Flight Disruptions
Delhi-NCR Hit By Heavy Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Delhi Airport Warns Of Flight Disruptions
India
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Science
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling'
Business
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget