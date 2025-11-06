Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s Manager Alleges Amaal Mallik ‘Used’ Her For Screen Time

The latest drama in Bigg Boss 19 has taken a heated turn, with tensions flaring between contestants Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. What once appeared to be a friendly bond has now been called into question, following explosive allegations made by Tanya’s close friend and manager, Manish, who claims Amaal strategically befriended Tanya for increased screen presence and popularity during the early weeks of the show.

In a conversation with Telly Talk India, Manish asserted that Amaal’s intentions were never entirely genuine. “According to me, that friendship from Amaal’s side was a convenience-based friendship. He noticed that in the first 5-6 weeks, whenever Salman sir came, he used to appreciate Tanya a lot. So he understood that if Salman sir is repeatedly praising Tanya, it means the audience outside is liking her. And if people are liking her, then he joined her — like, ‘We’ll make a group, we’ll be friends, we’ll show a good bond together.’ This way, they could also be seen with Tanya and get screen time as well,” he stated.

Manager Alleges Amaal’s Temper and Language Tarnish His Image

Manish also criticised Amaal’s behaviour and temper inside the house, saying, “The only thing that personally bothered me in Amaal’s game was that he loses his temper very easily. He’s such a big musician, someone who belongs to such a respected family legacy, yet he wasn’t able to control his language there.”

He went on to express disappointment over Amaal’s remarks about fellow contestant Farrhana and her family. “Sometimes he speaks about Farrhana’s mother, sometimes he speaks about Farrhana herself, and recently he even made a statement about Tanya. I feel that an artist of his caliber, especially someone from his artistic space, has words that influence people. If he uses such language, then what message is he giving to the audience?"

Dabbu Malik’s Advice to Amaal Inside the House

Manish further recalled the moment when Amaal’s father, Dabbu Malik, entered the Bigg Boss house to advise his son. “Even Dabbu ji came and specifically told him, ‘Amaal, play your own game… Earlier you aligned with Tanya, and now you’re speaking against her — that may be part of your game plan. The real issue is that you are using such words about someone, about a girl, and even about her mother. That means you are showing people that you’ve come here to damage the dignity and legacy of your own family.’”

The controversy has sparked intense debate among fans online, with many wondering if the fallout between Tanya and Amaal marks the beginning of a new rivalry inside Bigg Boss 19.