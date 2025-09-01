Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Dethroned As Captain, Ashnoor Gets Immunity

Bigg Boss 19 has already delivered its first high-voltage twist of the season, as actress Kunickaa Sadanand’s short-lived reign as house captain came to an unexpected end. Despite winning the captaincy task fair and square, Kunickaa’s leadership was put to the test when Bigg Boss asked the contestants to decide her fate through a vote.

Kunickaa stripped of captaincy after majority vote

In a dramatic assembly room discussion, housemates were asked: “Does Kunicka deserve to be safe from the nomination list this week?” A surprising 12 contestants voted against her, leading to Bigg Boss’ decision to revoke her captaincy.

Bigg Boss declared, “The housemates don’t consider Kunicka a captain, and she shouldn’t get immunity either. The first captain of the house has completely failed. There will be no captain now, and the house will be managed collectively by the housemates.”

With that, Kunickaa not only lost her position but also became vulnerable to this week’s nominations.

Ashnoor wins immunity

Attention then turned to deciding who among the housemates would receive safety. After intense deliberation, Ashnoor and Abhishek emerged as the final contenders. The house ultimately voted in favour of Ashnoor, granting her immunity from elimination this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Explosive fights ahead: Neelam, Farhana, and Baseer clash

The drama didn’t stop there. A promo shared by Colors on Instagram teases explosive moments in the upcoming episode. A heated argument breaks out between Farhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri after Farhana calls Neelam Kunickaa’s “sidekick,” leaving Neelam in tears.

Farhana also gets into a fierce altercation with Baseer, which escalates when Baseer tosses her bedding into the pool. Farhana retaliates by throwing objects at him, resulting in a full-blown confrontation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors.