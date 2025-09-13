Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Slams Farrhana & Nehal Over..., Amaal Mallik Supports Her

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Slams Farrhana & Nehal Over..., Amaal Mallik Supports Her

Bigg Boss 19 sparks a serious debate after Farrhana and Nehal make a remark about Kunickaa Sadanand having memory loss.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned into a heated debate around sensitivity and being responsible enough when housemates Farrhana Bhat and Nehal Chudasama made remarks about Kunickaa Sadanand allegedly having a memory loss problem.

The comment made during an argument triggered Kunickaa, who was seen visibly upset and angry at the two girls for loosely using words related to mental health issues. Kunickaa stood her ground and reminded them that terms linked to mental health should never be thrown around casually, especially in fights. She revealed that her own mother suffers from a memory loss problem and that she very well knows what memory loss does to the patient and to its entire family.

Amaal Mallik, who currently is serving as the house captain, strongly backs Kunickaas's stand and calls out the insensitive usage of mental health struggles, especially during a fight, stressing that conditions like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss are not only a medical reality but also deeply painful for the families involved. He added that his own grandparents too dealt with mental health issues, and he knows personally what it feels like to deal with any of them.

He told everybody, especially Farrhana and Nehal, very sternly and firmly that using words like 'memory loss' so casually is extremely wrong, not just in the Bigg Boss house but in life outside the gameshow as well. To this, Nehal understood the sensitivity of the topic and, realising her mistake, apologised and said that she should have chosen her words better. Amaal suggested that instead of memory loss, she could have simply said “forgetful”.

It all started when, during the captaincy decision-making task, Nehal and Farrhana accused Kunickaa of denying things that she had promised and said to them, conveniently now in the presence of other housemates to safeguard herself. They stated that Kunicka's behaviour was extremely obnoxious and, in an angry state of mind, went on to state that she probably has a memory loss problem.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Kunickaa Sadanand Memory Loss Amaal Mallik Mental Health Nehal Chudasama Apology Farrhana Bhat Controversy Kunickaa Bigg Boss
