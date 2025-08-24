Bigg Boss 19 Premiere LIVE Updates: Undertaker Likely To Join As Wild Card Contestant
Bigg Boss 19 premiere: This season marks the show’s first digital-first rollout, a move set to keep audiences hooked online before its TV premiere. Salman Khan is back to host the latest season.
LIVE
Background
Bigg Boss 19: The wait is over! Bigg Boss 19 kicks off tonight at 9 pm, streaming first on JioHotstar before airing on Colors TV with a 90-minute delay. This marks the show’s first digital-first rollout, a move set to keep audiences hooked online before its television premiere. Salman Khan, who has been synonymous with the show for 17 consecutive years, is back to host the latest season, which will run for 105 days and feature 17–18 housemates competing under a whole new set of rules.
Contestants to hold power under ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkar’
This year’s theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkar, promises a major shake-up in the game dynamics. The contestants will have unprecedented control over the house, while Bigg Boss himself will step back, appearing only to offer “an occasional nudge.” Salman Khan will also be more deeply involved with the housemates this season, adding to the anticipation.
The Bigg Boss house has been transformed into a charming cabin-in-the-woods setting, captured round-the-clock by nearly 100 cameras. In a twist, the infamous jail is missing this year. As the production head put it, “Bigg Boss doesn’t need a jail to punish the contestants.”
Who’s expected to join the house?
Buzz around this year’s lineup is already heating up. Popular names speculated to be part of the show include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Dino James, Tanya Mittal, Kunicka Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, and Natalia Stankoszek. Shebaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari are also in contention, with viewers deciding who makes the final cut through live voting.
Adding to the hype, reports suggest that boxing legend Mike Tyson, WWE icon The Undertaker, and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan are in discussions to enter the house as wild card contestants.
A grand premiere filled with star power
The opening episode, filmed on August 21 and 22, promises high-voltage entertainment. Salman Khan will take the stage in a stylish all-black tuxedo, joined by several ex-contestants for a nostalgic reunion. Actress Sonali Bendre is also set to make a special appearance to promote her latest series Pati, Patni Aur Panga.
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere LIVE Updates: The Undertaker Likely To Join As Wild Card Contestant
Reports suggest that WWE legend The Undertaker is in talks to join the show as a wildcard contestant later this season. According to buzz from the WWE league server on Discord, the Hall of Famer could step into the house in November and stay for about 7–10 days if the deal goes through. While there’s no official confirmation yet, sources say negotiations are in full swing, and if it happens, this would be a historic moment for the show! Read more here
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Live Updates: Mridul vs Shehbaz – Who gets the Bigg Boss 19 spot?
As the grand premiere unfolds, all eyes are on Fans Ka Faisla. Viewers have been voting to decide whether YouTuber Mridul Tiwari or Shehbaz Badesha — brother of former contestant and fan-favourite Shehnaaz Gill — will enter the Bigg Boss house. The result will be revealed live tonight, adding to the excitement of the star-studded launch!