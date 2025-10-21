Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Locks Horns With Housemates Over Washing 'Chamach'

Drama is set to reach its peak in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 as contestant Gaurav Khanna finds himself in a heated argument with fellow housemates — all over the seemingly minor issue of washing spoons.

The official channel shared a new promo on Instagram with the caption: “Chamach dhone ki duty par macha hungama! Gaurav aur gharwaalon ke beech shuru ho gayi zordaar behes.”

Drama Erupts Over Kitchen Duties

The confrontation started when Kunickaa Sadanand asked Gaurav why he had left his spoon unwashed. Neelam Giri then joined in, insisting that if he couldn’t wash utensils, he shouldn’t be on kitchen duty.

Gaurav, visibly annoyed, shot back, “Kiyun dhona padega? (Why should it be washed?)”

At this point, Baseer Ali suggested that Gaurav should be removed from the kitchen responsibilities. To this, Gaurav retorted angrily, “You will decide that?”

Baseer calmly replied, “Just as you were collectively assigned duties, you will be collectively removed.”

Tensions Escalate in the House

As tempers flared, Gaurav pointed at his housemates and said, “You have come towards me collectively.”

Singer Amaal Mallik stepped in, explaining, “You don’t listen to one person, that’s why everyone has to come together.”

Nehal Chudasama then added, “Aap chahate ho 10 against khade hona… Aap galat ho that’s why it’s 10 against one. (You want ten people to stand against you… You are wrong, that’s why it’s ten against one.)”

Unfazed by the growing opposition, Gaurav maintained his stand, saying, “No matter how many people unite against me, it makes no difference to me.”

No Eviction This Week

Due to Diwali celebrations, there was no eviction this week on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. However, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar remain nominated for eviction.

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 House

This season’s contestants include Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar, and Neelam Giri.

About Bigg Boss

Based on the Dutch format Big Brother, Bigg Boss first premiered in India on November 3, 2006. Over the years, it has completed 18 seasons on television and three OTT editions, continuing to be one of the country’s most-watched and talked-about reality shows.