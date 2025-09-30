Bigg Boss 19 Drama Peaks With Nehal-Tanya Mittal’s Explosive Fight; Watch Promo

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep audiences hooked with its daily dose of drama, emotions, and confrontations. The latest promo released by the makers on Tuesday has set social media buzzing, as it showcases a fiery clash between contestants Nehal and Tanya Mittal.

Nehal–Tanya Face-Off In Latest Promo

The promo opens with Tanya speaking about her personal struggles. However, Nehal interrupts her mid-way, remarking, “Aapke struggle mein toh hum paida hue hain.” The exchange quickly escalates into a heated argument, with Tanya accusing Nehal of being jealous of her. Nehal retaliates, denying the claim and insisting it is Tanya who is insecure.

Tanya ends the spat with, “I don’t even look at girls like you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Fans Pick Sides

As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans rushed to the comment section, taking sides. While some extended support to Tanya, others backed Nehal, sparking a debate among viewers outside the house.

Weekend Ka Vaar & Eviction

Adding to the week’s drama, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the eviction of contestant Awez Darbar, creating yet another twist in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This Season’s Theme & Contestants

With the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, the show has divided housemates into their own camps. Popular faces like Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, and Amaal Malik are among those competing for the coveted Bigg Boss trophy.

Streaming Details

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 p.m., ahead of its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.