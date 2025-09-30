Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19 Drama Peaks With Nehal-Tanya Mittal’s Explosive Fight; Watch Promo

Bigg Boss 19 Drama Peaks With Nehal-Tanya Mittal’s Explosive Fight; Watch Promo

A Bigg Boss 19 promo reveals a fiery argument between Nehal and Tanya, sparked by Tanya's personal struggles. Nehal's dismissive comment ignited the clash.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep audiences hooked with its daily dose of drama, emotions, and confrontations. The latest promo released by the makers on Tuesday has set social media buzzing, as it showcases a fiery clash between contestants Nehal and Tanya Mittal.

Nehal–Tanya Face-Off In Latest Promo

The promo opens with Tanya speaking about her personal struggles. However, Nehal interrupts her mid-way, remarking, “Aapke struggle mein toh hum paida hue hain.” The exchange quickly escalates into a heated argument, with Tanya accusing Nehal of being jealous of her. Nehal retaliates, denying the claim and insisting it is Tanya who is insecure.

Tanya ends the spat with, “I don’t even look at girls like you.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Fans Pick Sides

As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans rushed to the comment section, taking sides. While some extended support to Tanya, others backed Nehal, sparking a debate among viewers outside the house.

Weekend Ka Vaar & Eviction

Adding to the week’s drama, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the eviction of contestant Awez Darbar, creating yet another twist in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This Season’s Theme & Contestants

With the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, the show has divided housemates into their own camps. Popular faces like Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, and Amaal Malik are among those competing for the coveted Bigg Boss trophy.

Streaming Details

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 p.m., ahead of its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.

 

 

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Nehal Chudasama
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vijay In First Video Over Karur Stampede Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge: ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Vijay In First Video Over Karur Stampede Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge: ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Election 2025
Bihar's Final Voter List Released: Check Link, Steps To Follow To Access PDF
Bihar's Final Voter List Released: Check Link, Steps To Follow To Access PDF
India
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Probe Demands
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Wangchuk’s Release
World
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget