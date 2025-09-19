Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Says His Dad Was ‘Never Happy’ With His Career

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Says His Dad Was ‘Never Happy’ With His Career

Baseer shared that while his father had never shown much interest in his work or gotten deeply involved, things shifted dramatically when Bigg Boss came into the picture.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 01:24 PM (IST)

Amid all the fights, name-calling and back biting, a tender moment took place between Baseer Ali and other housemates, when the former talked about his bond with his father.

Recalling the pride in his father's voice, he said: "He was like, 'My son is going to Bigg Boss.' That was the day I felt I had finally made my dad proud."

He said: “My dad was never really happy with my work, he never got involved that much. But then my uncle told him I was going to Bigg Boss. That was the moment he was truly happy.”

Recalling the pride in his father’s voice, he said: “He was like, ‘My son is going to Bigg Boss.’ That was the day I felt I had finally made my dad proud.”

In the upcoming episode, Baseer will also be seen locking horns with co-housemate Gaurav Khanna. The two will be seen getting into a heated argument which will eventually take an ugly turn.

Talking about Baseer, he started his television career in 2017 by participating in MTV India's Roadies Rising where he emerged as the runner-up. He then participated in Splitsvilla 10 and emerged as the winner with Naina Singh.

A year later, he was seen hosting On Road With Roadies for Roadies Xtreme and Splitsvilla 11 with Divya Agarwal.

Making his way up, Baseer participated in Ace of Space 2 soon after. He finished as the second runner-up. In 2023, Ali made his acting debut with Kundali Bhagya as Shaurya Luthra. He was cast opposite Sana Sayyad, who was later replaced by Adrija Roy.

Talking about Bigg Boss 19, the show has already evicted Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar last week in a surprising double elimination.

The contestants who are still in the game include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
