Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBharti Singh Burns Labubu Doll After Son Golla’s Mischief: Watch Her Hilarious Vlog

Bharti Singh Burns Labubu Doll After Son Golla’s Mischief: Watch Her Hilarious Vlog

Bharti Singh hilariously burns her son Golla’s Labubu doll in her latest vlog, reacting to the viral claims of negative energy around the toy. Watch what happened!

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 06:24 PM (IST)

Comedian Bharti Singh, known for her light-hearted charm and entertaining family vlogs, has once again captured netizens’ attention—but this time with an unexpected twist involving the viral Labubu toy. The entertainer recently shared a new video where she dramatically, and hilariously, burns the controversial doll that her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa had gifted their son Golla.

Labubu dolls, despite being a collector’s favourite, have lately been surrounded by online chatter linking them to “negative energy.” While there is no real evidence behind the claims, the trend has taken social media by storm, and Bharti decided to address the frenzy in her signature comic style.

 

Golla’s Behaviour Sparks Comedic Concern

In her vlog, Bharti joked that Golla’s behaviour had taken a turn for the worse ever since the toy arrived in their home. She claimed that the toddler had become more mischievous, throwing things around and not listening to her.

“Jab se yeh aaya hai, Golla bahut shararati hogaya hai,” she quipped, giving a humorous spin to the ongoing superstition around the doll.

Fans were in splits watching Bharti’s expressions and comic timing as she exaggerated the toy’s alleged “effects” in typical desi mom fashion.

The Doll Meets a Fiery End

Taking the viral suspicion to the next level, Bharti ended the vlog with a dramatic scene of her burning the Labubu doll, making viewers laugh and gasp in equal measure.

Although clearly meant in jest, the act mirrored the sentiments of many parents online who’ve expressed unease about the bizarre trend. Bharti’s version, however, kept the humour alive, as she joked her way through the process and lightened the mood for her millions of followers.

Bharti’s followers flooded the comments section, calling her vlog “pure entertainment” and “relatable desi parenting content.” The video has sparked renewed curiosity about the Labubu toy trend and how pop culture and parenting intersect in today’s digital age.

As always, Bharti blends authenticity and humour while offering a slice of her daily life—keeping fans laughing and engaged.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bharti Singh Vlog Labubu Doll Controversy Bharti Singh Son Golla Haarsh Limbachiyaa Labubu Bharti Singh Burns Doll
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
Cities
4 Killed In Uttarkashi Flash Flood, PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Dhami; Locals Say ‘Everything Is Destroyed’
4 Killed In Uttarkashi Flash Flood, PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Dhami; Locals Say ‘Everything Is Destroyed’
India
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Visuals Show People Running, Being Swept Away As Flash Floods Swallow Houses In Dharali
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Visuals Show People Running, Being Swept Away As Flash Floods Swallow Houses In Dharali
India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget