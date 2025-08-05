Comedian Bharti Singh, known for her light-hearted charm and entertaining family vlogs, has once again captured netizens’ attention—but this time with an unexpected twist involving the viral Labubu toy. The entertainer recently shared a new video where she dramatically, and hilariously, burns the controversial doll that her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa had gifted their son Golla.

Labubu dolls, despite being a collector’s favourite, have lately been surrounded by online chatter linking them to “negative energy.” While there is no real evidence behind the claims, the trend has taken social media by storm, and Bharti decided to address the frenzy in her signature comic style.

Golla’s Behaviour Sparks Comedic Concern

In her vlog, Bharti joked that Golla’s behaviour had taken a turn for the worse ever since the toy arrived in their home. She claimed that the toddler had become more mischievous, throwing things around and not listening to her.

“Jab se yeh aaya hai, Golla bahut shararati hogaya hai,” she quipped, giving a humorous spin to the ongoing superstition around the doll.

Fans were in splits watching Bharti’s expressions and comic timing as she exaggerated the toy’s alleged “effects” in typical desi mom fashion.

The Doll Meets a Fiery End

Taking the viral suspicion to the next level, Bharti ended the vlog with a dramatic scene of her burning the Labubu doll, making viewers laugh and gasp in equal measure.

Although clearly meant in jest, the act mirrored the sentiments of many parents online who’ve expressed unease about the bizarre trend. Bharti’s version, however, kept the humour alive, as she joked her way through the process and lightened the mood for her millions of followers.

Bharti’s followers flooded the comments section, calling her vlog “pure entertainment” and “relatable desi parenting content.” The video has sparked renewed curiosity about the Labubu toy trend and how pop culture and parenting intersect in today’s digital age.

As always, Bharti blends authenticity and humour while offering a slice of her daily life—keeping fans laughing and engaged.