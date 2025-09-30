Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor Marries Milind Chandwani In A Grand On-Set Wedding

Avika Gor married Milind Chandwani on the set of "Pati, Patni Aur Panga," surrounded by celebrity guests. Avika wore a red lehenga, while Milind sported a golden sherwani.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Balika Vadhu fame actor Avika Gor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, social activist Milind Chandwani, on Tuesday in a unique celebration. The wedding took place on the sets of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, turning the occasion into a star-studded spectacle.

Avika Gor Marries Long-Time Beau Milind Chandwani

The event was graced by a host of celebrities, including Hina Khan with Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik with Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri with Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar with Fahad Ahmad, and wrestler Geeta Phogat with Pawan Kumar.

Special guests Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Samarth Jurel also joined the festivities. The show’s hosts, Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, were present as well, making it a truly starry affair.

The Couple’s Stunning Wedding Looks

Avika looked radiant in a traditional red bridal lehenga, complemented with elegant emerald jewellery. Milind, on the other hand, donned a regal golden sherwani and accessorised his look with emerald jewellery, perfectly matching his bride.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A Celebration Filled With Dance and Performances

The wedding was nothing short of a grand celebration, with co-stars leaving no stone unturned to make the day memorable. Photos from the sets captured Rocky, Gurmeet, Isha, and Hina dancing energetically on stage.

Adding to the festive spirit, Sudesh Lahiri and his wife gave a delightful performance, twinning in coordinated royal blue outfits.

Choosing to Marry on National Television

The 28-year-old actor’s decision to marry on national television surprised many, but Avika explained it was a conscious choice. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I’ve been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I’ve received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who have been such an important part of my journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, I manifested this.”

She also shared her joy of finding a supportive partner: “There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it’s real. I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life.”

From Friendship to Forever

Avika and Milind’s love story began in Hyderabad in 2020 when they met through mutual friends. Their bond quickly grew stronger, and the couple announced their engagement in June this year. Now, with blessings from family, friends, and fans, they have embarked on a new chapter together.

 

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
