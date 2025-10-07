Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAvika Gor Tears Up As She Marries Milind Chandwani On National TV: 'What More Could I Ask For?'

Avika Gor Tears Up As She Marries Milind Chandwani On National TV: 'What More Could I Ask For?'

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's wedding festivities, following their haldi and sangeet, will air on October 11 and 12. The promo shows an emotional Avika expressing gratitude.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 10:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After the grand haldi and sangeet celebrations aired last weekend, fans of Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani can now look forward to watching their much-awaited wedding ceremony. The couple’s wedding festivities will be telecast on the show on October 11 and 12, offering viewers an inside look at their fairytale moments.

Avika’s Emotional Moment

In the newly released promo, Avika is seen getting emotional as she expresses her joy and gratitude. Fighting back tears, she says, “I had never thought in my life that I would find such a partner or have such a beautiful wedding. What more could I have asked for in life?”

Her heartfelt words capture the depth of her happiness as she ties the knot with Milind in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family, friends, and co-contestants.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Star-Studded Celebrations

The wedding festivities also saw several celebrity guests joining in the celebrations. Neha Kakkar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Farah Khan, and Rakhi Sawant made special appearances to bless the couple and add star power to the event. Hina Khan and Isha Malviya added a fun twist by demanding ₹1,11,000 from Milind to return his shoes, a playful nod to the traditional joota chupai ritual. Comedian Krushna Abhishek also joined the revelry, bringing laughter and cheer to the grand occasion.

Avika and Milind on Their Journey

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Avika opened up about her bond with Milind. She shared that she found him to be an inspiring person and admired how he manages his relationships with his family. The couple also spoke candidly about their long-distance relationship and how, despite advice against it, they made it work with trust, patience, and understanding.

With emotions, glamour, and heartfelt moments, Avika and Milind’s wedding episodes promise to be a delightful watch for fans.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Avika Gor Pati Patni Aur Panga
