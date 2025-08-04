Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAvika Gor Reveals She Was Friend-Zoned by Fiancé Milind Before Falling In Love

Avika Gor Reveals She Was Friend-Zoned by Fiancé Milind Before Falling In Love

TV actress Avika Gor opens up about being friend-zoned by Milind Chandwani and how their friendship blossomed into love. She announced her wedding on Colors TV’s Pati Patni Aur Panga.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 11:16 PM (IST)

TV actress Avika Gor has opened up about her unique love story with fiancé Milind Chandwani, revealing a surprising twist at the beginning of their relationship.

In a recent interview with IANS, the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress shared that Milind initially friend-zoned her when they first met, unaware that their bond would eventually turn into something deeper. When asked how their relationship began, Avika shared that it all started with friendship. She revealed that when they first met, Milind immediately friend-zoned her. “It started with friendship. I was friend-zoned at first, but after six months, he realised his feelings. It’s been six years now, and we’re engaged. It feels like a lot has happened, and it’s been a beautiful journey.”

Interestingly, Avika announced her wedding with Milind during the grand premiere of Colors’ new reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.” Making the big announcement, she shared, “There’s something incredibly poetic about going back to the place where it all began with gratitude, nostalgia, and a sense of purpose. Balika Vadhu taught me and so many people out there, the power of choice and the courage it takes to rewrite your destiny. Years later, I return to Colors not as Anandi the Balika, but as Avika Gor the woman, ready to make the choice of a lifetime.”

“My fiancé, Milind, has been my partner in growth, my strongest ally, and the fellow dreamer who sees me beyond the roles and scripts. When he asked me to spend my life with him, I yelled out the easiest yes of my life. We're two imperfect people choosing to grow together, to challenge each other, and to build something real. I couldn’t imagine a more fitting place to share that than here, where it all started. Announcing our wedding on Pati Patni Aur Panga is symbolic and personal. I’ve grown up in front of Colors’ audience, and now, I want to celebrate this milestone with them too. To everyone who embraced me as the balika vadhu all those years ago, I now ask for your blessings as I become a real-life vadhu. This is my full-circle moment, and I’m so thankful I get to share it with the very people who shaped my journey.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 11:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Balika Vadhu Actress Pati Patni Aur Panga Avika Gor Wedding Milind Chandwani Fiancé Avika Gor Love Story
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Years, Up To Rs 10 Lakh Penalty — Details
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget