Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAnkita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput With Adorable Pavitra Rishta Navratri Clip

Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput With Adorable Pavitra Rishta Navratri Clip

Ankita Lokhande shared a nostalgic "Pavitra Rishta" video featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, evoking memories of their on-screen and off-screen romance.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 09:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently took a trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback video from her television breakthrough show “Pavitra Rishta”.

The clip which instantly struck an emotional chord with fans featured Ankita alongside her co-star and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in what appeared to be a Navratri special episode of the daily soap. The video brought back many memories not just of the beloved on-screen couple Archana and Manav but also of Ankita and Sushant's real-life love story that began on the sets of “Pavitra Rishta”.

The two started dating during the shoot of their show and quickly became one of television’s most admired couples, both on screen and off screen. The relationship lasted for nearly 7 years before they parted ways, a break-up that left fans shocked. Ankita during her Big Boss 17 stint had once openly spoken about how deeply the separation affected her, revealing that it took her almost two and a half years to come out of the breakup drama.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Balaji Telefilms (@balajitelefilmslimited)

Despite their breakup, Ankita has often recalled Sushant with fondness. She was also seen speaking about him on multiple occasions, often getting emotional while recounting their fond memories. Ankita also shared how Sushant’s sudden death in 2020 had disturbed her to the core.

In her vulnerable moments, Ankita credited her now-husband, businessman Vicky Jain, for being the strongest support system. She expressed that it was he who stood by her like a rock and helped her navigate through the darkest phase of life when Sushant passed away. Fans of Pavitra Rishta continue to remember the magnetic chemistry Ankita and Sushant shared on screen as Archana and Manav.

Their pairing was not only a massive hit in the serial but also translated into real life, making them one of television's most celebrated couples. Their breakup left their fans in a state of extreme shock, marking the end of an era both on screen and off screen.

With this nostalgic throwback, Ankita Lokhande has once again reminded fans of the timeless charm of "Pavitra Rishta" and the love story of Archana and Manav that became a significant chapter in her as well as her fans' lives.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 09:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sushant Singh Rajput Ankita Lokhande Pavitra Rishta
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Sheer Madness': Netanyahu At UN Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine; Blames Hamas For Gaza Starvation
'Sheer Madness': Netanyahu At UN Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine; Blames Hamas For Gaza Starvation
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget