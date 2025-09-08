Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls

Television actor Aly Goni has found himself at the centre of a storm after a video from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral, showing him refraining from chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya. What started as trolling on social media has now escalated into serious threats.

Aly Goni says his inbox is flooded with threats

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Aly shared that he has been inundated with messages ever since the clip surfaced.

“Mujhe death threats aa rahe hain bhar-bhar ke. Mere emails bhare hue hain, mere comments bhare hue hain. Log tweet kar rahe hain ki mere liye FIR karo, for what? Main toh bohot normal si baat bolta hoon ki main toh Musalman hoon, isliye mere par daala gaya, par kai Hindu hain jo Ganpati nahi laate hain, kya woh Hindu nahi hain? (I am receiving death threats nonstop. My emails are flooded, my comments are full. People are tweeting that an FIR should be filed against me—for what? I’m just saying something very normal: that I am a Muslim, so action was taken against me, but there are many Hindus who don’t bring Ganpati—does that mean they aren’t Hindu?)” he said.

Aly Goni warns trolls

The actor also issued a stern warning to trolls who abused his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin or his family members.

Ali said, “Ye jo dhamki dene wale hain ya jo Jasmin ko gali dene wale hain, inme se ek mein bhi himmat hai toh mere saamne aakar bole, I swear on God, main gardan kaat kar haath mein de dunga. Meri maa, behen ya Jasmine ke baare mein koi bolega toh I will not tolerate (Those who are giving threats or abusing Jasmin—if even one of them has the courage, let them come and say it to my face. I swear on God, I will cut their neck and hold it in my hand. If anyone says anything about my mother, sister, or Jasmin, I will not tolerate it.)"

First Ganpati celebration

Aly explained that it was his first time attending Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and insisted there was no intent to disrespect. He said he was simply lost in thought and clarified, “In my religion, hum puja nahi karte, we only offer namaz. That is our belief, but I respect all religions.”

The viral clip

The controversy erupted after Aly and Jasmin joined their friend and Laughter Chefs co-star Krushna Abhishek for Ganpati puja at his home. In the video, Jasmin and other guests enthusiastically chanted Ganpati Bappa Morya while Aly stood silently. Jasmin was even seen urging him to participate, but he chose not to. The moment quickly spread online, sparking outrage.

On the work front

Professionally, Aly was last seen on Laughter Chefs Season 2, where he teamed up with actor Reem Shaikh. The show, hosted by Harpal Singh Sokhi and Bharti Singh, wrapped up in July with Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra lifting the trophy. Aly and Reem ended as runner-ups.