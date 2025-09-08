Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAly Goni On Staying Silent During Ganpati Chants: It’s Not Allowed In My Religion, Hum Puja Nahi Karte'

Aly Goni On Staying Silent During Ganpati Chants: It’s Not Allowed In My Religion, Hum Puja Nahi Karte'

Actor Aly Goni addressed backlash over a viral Ganpati video, saying he stayed silent as “it’s not allowed in my religion,” but stressed that he respects all faiths and meant no disrespect.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Aly Goni recently found himself at the centre of an online debate after a video from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral. The clip, featuring him with his partner Jasmin Bhasin and close friend Nia Sharma, showed him remaining quiet while others chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya,’ which drew sharp reactions from a section of social media users.

Aly Goni opens up about the  Ganesh Chaturthi controversy

Speaking about the backlash during an episode of OffScript on Filmygyan’s YouTube channel, Aly explained that his silence was never meant as an act of disrespect.

“I didn’t even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations…I usually don’t go. I didn’t know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and I always worry that I might unintentionally do something wrong,” Aly said.

The actor admitted that he held back because he tends to be spontaneous and was afraid of unintentionally offending anyone. “It’s not allowed in my religion, hum puja nahi karte hai (we don’t pray). We have one belief – we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do,” he added.

What the viral video showed

The controversy stemmed from Aly and Jasmin’s visit to Ankita Lokhande’s residence during the Ganeshotsav festivities. Photos and videos from the celebration quickly circulated online, but one clip in particular grabbed attention.

In it, Jasmin and others could be seen dancing and chanting with enthusiasm, while Aly stood quietly by. At one point, Jasmin was seen urging him to join in, but he chose not to. The moment triggered criticism, with many accusing him of being disrespectful towards the festival.

Read the story here

Aly’s journey in the industry

Aly Goni is best remembered for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and for his appearances in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Nach Baliye 9. Away from work, he has been in a steady relationship with actor Jasmin Bhasin for several years, with the two often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aly Goni
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
World
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
Cities
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Yogita Bhayana to File FIR Against Aniruddhacharya Over POCSO Violation | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Outrage Grows Over Aniruddhacharya’s Misogynistic Remarks, When Will He Apologize? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget