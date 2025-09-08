Actor Aly Goni recently found himself at the centre of an online debate after a video from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral. The clip, featuring him with his partner Jasmin Bhasin and close friend Nia Sharma, showed him remaining quiet while others chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya,’ which drew sharp reactions from a section of social media users.

Aly Goni opens up about the Ganesh Chaturthi controversy

Speaking about the backlash during an episode of OffScript on Filmygyan’s YouTube channel, Aly explained that his silence was never meant as an act of disrespect.

“I didn’t even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations…I usually don’t go. I didn’t know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and I always worry that I might unintentionally do something wrong,” Aly said.

The actor admitted that he held back because he tends to be spontaneous and was afraid of unintentionally offending anyone. “It’s not allowed in my religion, hum puja nahi karte hai (we don’t pray). We have one belief – we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do,” he added.

What the viral video showed

The controversy stemmed from Aly and Jasmin’s visit to Ankita Lokhande’s residence during the Ganeshotsav festivities. Photos and videos from the celebration quickly circulated online, but one clip in particular grabbed attention.

In it, Jasmin and others could be seen dancing and chanting with enthusiasm, while Aly stood quietly by. At one point, Jasmin was seen urging him to join in, but he chose not to. The moment triggered criticism, with many accusing him of being disrespectful towards the festival.

Aly’s journey in the industry

Aly Goni is best remembered for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and for his appearances in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Nach Baliye 9. Away from work, he has been in a steady relationship with actor Jasmin Bhasin for several years, with the two often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.