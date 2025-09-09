Bollywood actor Tanishaa Mukerji, known for candidly sharing insights about her family, recently opened up about her sister Kajol’s life as a mother. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Tanishaa showered praise on Kajol’s parenting skills, calling her “the best mother in the world” and crediting her entirely for Yug’s upbringing.

“All Credit to My Sister”

Speaking about Yug, Tanishaa said, “He is a very well brought-up boy, and I give it all to my sister. Mai toh biased hu toh mai Ajay (Ajay Devgn) ko koi credit nahi dungi (I’m biased, so I won’t give any credit to Ajay). All credit to my sister. She is an outstanding mother. She is the best mother in the world. I know because I felt it. She was my mother a lot of the time.”

On the Aunt-Nephew Bond

Reflecting on the bond between aunts and their teenage nieces and nephews, Tanishaa humorously added, “We are not cool. We stopped being cool the moment they became teenagers. Until they turn 35, we will just have to accept that we are uncool. Maybe after 35, they’ll start calling me again, giving hugs, and wanting to be around me. For now, for the next 15-20 years, forget it. I’ve forgotten; all my nieces and nephews have become teenagers. It’s very scary.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s Family Life

Kajol and Ajay Devgn first met on the sets of Hulchul in 1995, and their friendship soon blossomed into romance. The couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Nysa Devgan, in 2003 and their son, Yug Devgan, in 2010.

Despite their stardom, the couple has kept their personal life mostly private. While Kajol has revealed that Nysa has no plans to join the film industry, Yug recently lent his voice to the Hindi version of the Hollywood film Karate Kid: Legends.

About Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa made her Bollywood debut with Sssshhh… (2003) and went on to feature in films like Neal ‘n’ Nikki (2005), Tango Charlie (2005), and Sarkar (2005). Though these roles didn’t bring her major recognition, she gained fame on reality TV, emerging as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 7 (2013). Her chemistry with co-contestant Armaan Kohli had created quite a buzz.

She later participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 (2016) and was last seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.