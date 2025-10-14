Tamil Nadu MLA Velumurugan Calls For Ban On Bigg Boss Tamil Over ‘Bedroom Scenes’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTamil Nadu MLA Velumurugan Calls For Ban On Bigg Boss Tamil Over ‘Bedroom Scenes’

TVK leader Velumurugan has urged the Tamil Nadu government to ban Bigg Boss Tamil, alleging it promotes indecent content and corrupts culture.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a sharp criticism of the hit reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader and MLA Velumurugan has urged the Tamil Nadu government to impose a ban, claiming the programme promotes vulgarity and erodes Tamil values. The TVK, an ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), argued that the show, currently hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is damaging the moral fabric of society.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Velumurugan clarified that he was not against television entertainment as a whole, but singled out Bigg Boss Tamil for allegedly showcasing “indecent and unethical behaviour.”

‘Disgusting Scenes on TV’: MLA Slams Bigg Boss Content

“The script writers don’t care if the Tamil community suffers any harm. They are running the programme on the basis that money is most important,” Velumurugan said, claiming the show normalises “vile acts” that threaten traditional values.

He further alleged that the show includes inappropriate visuals unsuitable for family viewing. “Disgusting body movements, kissing scenes and bedroom scenes, which cannot be viewed in the presence of a mature girl or children, are being shown. They have only held off from showing sexual intercourse until now,” he said, adding, “My question is if Vijay TV should make money by continuing to host such a disgusting, low-class, indecent programme.”

Velumurugan Submits Motion, Warns of Protest

Velumurugan revealed that he had already submitted an attention-seeking motion to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Appavu, demanding a discussion on the issue. “I have approached the Speaker with an attention-seeking motion. If the Speaker does not admit the motion for discussion and if the Chief Minister, as well as the IT and Broadcast departments, do not ban it, we will stage a major protest inside the Bigg Boss arena and at Vijay Television, along with several thousand women,” he warned.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 

The controversy comes as Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, continues to air on Vijay TV. The show, which premiered on October 5, features 20 contestants. Previously helmed by Kamal Haasan, the franchise has been one of the most successful reality shows in Tamil television history.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Tamil
