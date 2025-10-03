Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy-drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, opened in theatres on October 2 with a modest collection of ₹9.25 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. However, the film’s performance took a hit on its second day, earning only ₹4.04 crore and taking its total to ₹13.29 crore.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.94% on Friday, with morning shows at 9.06%, afternoon at 17.44%, and evening shows at 18.33%, reflecting a significant drop in audience turnout.

Lagging Behind Kantara Chapter 1

In comparison, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 continues to dominate at the box office, earning ₹61.85 crore on Day 1 and ₹43.65 crore on Day 2, bringing its domestic total to ₹105.5 crore. Industry analysts predict that Kantara could cross ₹150 crore by the weekend, leaving Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailing far behind.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: This film is an ideal festive entertainer, offering comedy, romance, lively music, and a subtle social message. While it may not be life-changing, it is mood-lifting and family-friendly. The fresh faces, stylish costumes, and energetic songs keep viewers engaged. Though the trailer hints at the storyline, the film delivers deeper insights in a lighthearted, accessible way.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Plot

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, the film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, with Akshay Oberoi, Maneish Paul, and Abhinav in supporting parts. Critics have noted that the movie suffers from a lackluster storyline.

The story follows Sunny (Varun Dhawan), whose girlfriend Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) succumbs to parental pressure and agrees to marry Vikram (Rohit Saraf). Meanwhile, Vikram abandons Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor). Sunny and Tulsi team up to crash the weddings of their exes and reclaim their love.