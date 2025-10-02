Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Shine In A Feel-Good Family Entertainer

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Shine In A Feel-Good Family Entertainer

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari blends comedy, romance, and music with a meaningful message on women’s empowerment and individuality.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Like A.R. Rahman’s songs, this film grows on you slowly. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is more than just entertainment — it carries an important message. When Sunny (Varun Dhawan) remarks that women still have to fight for their dreams, it resonates with millions who sacrificed personal ambitions for societal expectations.

Sanya Malhotra’s line, “I am Mrs. Ananya Bhatia Singh. I am getting married, but I am not giving up my identity,” reinforces that marriage does not mean a woman must forfeit her individuality. True relationships are built on emotional connection, not horoscopes or biodata. The film sends a subtle but powerful message to parents who pressure their children into arranged marriages.

Plot Overview

The story revolves around Sunny and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), a couple navigating the aftermath of a breakup. They attend the weddings of their exes, Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram (Rohit Saraf), and the narrative explores evolving relationships while conveying an uplifting message about self-respect, love, and personal dreams.

Film Experience

This film is an ideal festive entertainer, offering comedy, romance, lively music, and a subtle social message. While it may not be life-changing, it is mood-lifting and family-friendly. The fresh faces, stylish costumes, and energetic songs keep viewers engaged. Though the trailer hints at the storyline, the film delivers deeper insights in a lighthearted, accessible way.

Performances

Varun Dhawan impresses with perfect comic timing, expressive mimicry, and nods to Govinda, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan in select sequences. Janhvi Kapoor embodies Tulsi effortlessly, balancing innocence and glamour. Rohit Saraf exudes charm, while Sanya Malhotra leaves a lasting impression with her distinct aura. Manish Paul delivers strong support, rounding out the ensemble.

Writing and Direction

Written by Shashank Khaitan and Ishita Moitra, and directed by Khaitan, the film’s narrative is straightforward but emotionally resonant. While some plot points are predictable, the deeper themes of empowerment and individuality shine through. Khaitan continues his signature style, reminiscent of Badri Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, delivering a familiar yet enjoyable cinematic flavor.

Music

The soundtrack enhances the film’s charm, featuring songs by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, and Khesari Lal Yadav. The music complements the narrative, keeping viewers engaged and adding festive energy to the viewing experience.

Final Verdict

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a lighthearted, feel-good film suitable for family viewing. Its entertaining mix of comedy, romance, music, and an empowering message about women’s dreams and individuality earns it an extra half-star.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
View More
