Sunny Deol Fights Back Tears At Border 2 Teaser Launch Weeks After Father’s Death

Actor Sunny Deol made an emotional return to the spotlight as he attended the teaser launch of his upcoming film Border 2, marking his first public appearance since the passing of his father, legendary star Dharmendra, on November 24. The moment proved deeply moving, with Sunny visibly overwhelmed as he addressed the audience at the event.

Sunny Deol gets emotional during Border 2 teaser

The teaser of Border 2 was unveiled on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at a grand ceremony in Mumbai, attended by the film’s principal cast, including Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. During the interaction, Sunny delivered one of the film’s stirring lines, “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?” As the crowd responded with a loud “Lahore tak,” the actor repeated the dialogue with the same force heard in the teaser. However, the intensity of the moment soon gave way to raw emotion, as Sunny struggled to hold back tears, drawing a heartfelt response from those present.

The appearance carried special significance, coming weeks after Sunny lost his father. Dharmendra had been admitted to hospital earlier in November following health complications and was later discharged to continue his recovery at home. During that period, reports about his death had circulated online, which were firmly denied by his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol. On November 24, Dharmendra passed away peacefully. His final rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium, attended by close family members and several prominent figures from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sunny Deol remembers his father Dharmendra

Earlier, Sunny had shared a deeply personal memory of his father on what would have been Dharmendra’s 90th birthday. Posting a video of him admiring the mountains, Sunny wrote, “Today is my father’s birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me. Love you, Papa. Miss you.”

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s JP Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Alongside Sunny Deol, the war drama features Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, with Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Angad Singh, Guneet Sandhu and Paramvir Cheema in supporting parts.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Border 2 is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, just ahead of the Republic Day weekend.