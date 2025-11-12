Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSunita Ahuja Says ‘Punjabis Never Give Up’ As She Prays For Dharmendra’s Recovery

Sunita Ahuja Says ‘Punjabis Never Give Up’ As She Prays For Dharmendra’s Recovery

Amid Govinda’s sudden hospitalisation, a video of his wife Sunita Ahuja praying for veteran actor Dharmendra’s recovery has surfaced online. She said, “Punjabis never give up, he’ll recover fully.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A day after visiting veteran actor Dharmendra in the hospital, Bollywood star Govinda was reportedly rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu after he suddenly lost consciousness at his Mumbai residence late Monday night. The incident occurred just hours after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, was seen at Mumbai airport praying for Dharmendra’s recovery.

Sunita Ahuja’s heartfelt prayer for Dharmendra

In a video that has now gone viral, Sunita was spotted interacting with paparazzi, where she shared her admiration for Dharmendra and wished him a speedy recovery. Speaking in Hindi, she said, “Govinda went to meet him yesterday, but I wasn’t in Mumbai. He is our family’s favourite actor—our He-Man. I have been praying for his speedy recovery.”

She further added, “My only wish is to hear some good news. I will also go to see him soon. He will recover fully—Punjabis never give up.”

Her prayer came shortly before reports confirmed that Dharmendra, who had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, was discharged earlier today, much to the relief of his fans and well-wishers.

Govinda hospitalised after sudden health scare

Soon after Dharmendra’s discharge, reports emerged that Govinda had suffered a brief health scare and was taken to CritiCare Hospital for medical evaluation. His secretary, Shashi Sinha, confirmed the development, saying, “This happened around 10 pm, after which he was taken to CritiCare Hospital.” He added that a neurologist would be examining the actor to identify the cause of the episode.

The actor, who was discharged from the hospital later, spoke to the media upon leaving the hospital and assured fans that he was feeling much better.

Addressing reporters stationed outside, Govinda reflected on the cause of his health scare, saying, “I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is better... Doctors have given me medicine...”

Last year, Govinda had also been admitted to the same hospital after an accidental injury involving his licensed revolver.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
Dharmendra Govinda Sunita Ahuja
