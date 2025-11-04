Sunita Ahuja Says Govinda Spends Lakhs On Religious Rituals But Refuses To Give Her Money

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSunita Ahuja Says Govinda Spends Lakhs On Religious Rituals But Refuses To Give Her Money

Sunita Ahuja revealed that while Govinda spends lavishly on religious rituals, he refuses to give her money. She said she plans to build an animal shelter with her own funds, not his.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood veteran Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have once again become the centre of attention amid reports suggesting a rough patch in their marriage and speculation surrounding the actor’s alleged affair with a Marathi actress. Adding to the buzz, Sunita recently made some striking remarks about her husband’s spending habits and the kind of people he surrounds himself with.

Sunita on Govinda’s choices and inner circle

During her appearance on a podcast with Paras S Chhabra, Sunita shared candid insights into their relationship and expressed concern over Govinda’s current phase. She mentioned that while the Hero No.1 actor spends lavishly on religious rituals, he refuses to give her any financial support—even for charitable causes close to her heart.

Sunita said, “Now Chichi has to lose weight and look good. His skin has gone bad. He should take care of himself, that’s my wish. He recently said that I am making three films, but I feel that the problem is he doesn’t get a good team. The circle that he sits in has fool writers that are less of writers and more fools. They make him a fool and give terrible advice. He doesn’t get good people, and they don’t like me because I say the truth. Mere baare mein sab uske kaan bharte rehte hain (everyone keeps filling his ears against me), and he believes everyone. I want to tell them that if you want to say something, say it on my face, not to him."

She further added that she has long wished to establish a shelter for animals and an old-age home but has decided not to seek any help from Govinda. “It’s my heart’s wish that I want to make an old age home and some shelter for animals. I will make sure to do that with my own money. I will not take even a single rupee from Govinda because he won’t give money to me, but only his chamchas (bootlickers)," Sunita added.

A look back at Govinda and Sunita’s relationship

Govinda and Sunita’s love story dates back to the time before he became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars in the 1990s. The two met when they were very young — Sunita being the sister of Govinda’s maternal uncle’s wife — and fell in love before the actor’s rise to fame.

They tied the knot on March 11, 1987, in a private ceremony, keeping their marriage under wraps for several years until after the birth of their daughter. The couple shares two children — daughter Tina Ahuja, who made her acting debut in films, and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is preparing to step into Bollywood soon.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Sunita Ahuja
Read more
Embed widget