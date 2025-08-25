Sunita Ahuja On Son Yashvardhan’s Debut: ‘Saiyaara Se Better Picture Kar Raha Hai’

Bollywood veteran Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in the headlines lately after reports of their alleged separation surfaced. Speculations suggested that Sunita had filed for divorce last year on the grounds of adultery, cruelty and desertion. However, the actor’s manager and daughter Tina Ahuja quickly dismissed these claims, calling them baseless.

Amidst the chatter around her personal life, Sunita Ahuja chose to shift focus to her son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s much-awaited Bollywood debut, as well as sharing her thoughts on fellow star kids Ahaan Panday and Rasha Thadani, who recently entered the film industry.

Sunita Ahuja On Yashvardhan vs Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara

During a conversation with Eat Travel Repeat, Sunita reacted to fan comments on social media. A user wrote: “Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha.”

Responding with a smile, Sunita said, “I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash.”

She revealed that while she hasn’t yet watched Ahaan Panday’s debut film Saiyaara, her son Yashvardhan has already seen it twice.

Sunita added: “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai. Yash ne do baar dekhi hai. Main dekhungi, mujhe dekhna hai. But abhi 14 tareek ko shayad aa raha hai naa Netflix pe (laughs). But good good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssunita (@officialsunitaahuja)

On Bond with Rasha Thadani

When asked about her rapport with Rasha Thadani, daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, Sunita revealed that although Yashvardhan shares a bond with her, she herself hasn’t met Rasha personally yet.

She recalled: “Yash ke saath hai uska. I have not met her still, like 'met her' met her. But Raveena ne mujhe phone ki thi, trial mein aane ke liye. Main Jaipur mein thi, Khatu Shyam. Main pooja kar rahi thi. Toh I told her I couldn't come. But maine theatre mein jaake dekhi picture, achhi lagi mujhe. She's a sweet girl. Raveena ka bachpan yaad aata hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

What’s Next for Yashvardhan Ahuja?

While Ahaan Panday made a blockbuster debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara and Rasha Thadani impressed audiences with Azaad, Yashvardhan Ahuja is preparing for his grand entry. He will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Sai Rajesh’s acclaimed Telugu film Baby (2023), marking the start of his Bollywood journey.