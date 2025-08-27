Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'No One Can Separate Us': Sunita Ahuja Marks Ganesh Chaturthi With Govinda Amid Divorce Buzz

'No One Can Separate Us': Sunita Ahuja Marks Ganesh Chaturthi With Govinda Amid Divorce Buzz

Sunita Ahuja dismissed divorce rumours, declaring “No one can separate us,” as she and Govinda celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with their family, warmly welcoming Bappa and sharing sweets with fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, who have been surrounded by whispers of marital discord, showcased a united front this Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple welcomed Bappa into their home on Thursday, dismissing speculation about their relationship with their warm family celebration.

Videos of Govinda and Sunita celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Videos from the festivities have been widely shared on social media, capturing the joyous atmosphere at the actor’s residence. Sunita looked radiant in a rich purple saree, while Govinda chose a traditional red kurta-pajama. Their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, was also seen taking part in the celebrations. In a thoughtful gesture, the family distributed sweets to photographers and fans gathered outside their home.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Sunita puts divorce rumours to rest

While greeting the paparazzi, Sunita addressed the ongoing rumours. “There is no controversy. We have come here to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati,” she said.

Refuting claims of a divorce filing, she added, “If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's. Until we open our mouths, please do not say anything on this...”

Manager Responds to Speculation

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, also stepped in to clear the air. Speaking to PTI, he confirmed that while Sunita had indeed filed for divorce late last year—reportedly on December 5, 2024, at the Bandra Family Court—citing cruelty, desertion, and adultery, the situation has since shifted.

“This is old news that surfaced six to seven months ago,” Sinha said. “Now everything is getting settled. In a week or so, there will be some clarity. The whole family is preparing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together, and Sunita is actively involved in the arrangements.”

The couple’s festive celebration comes as a powerful message to their fans, proving that despite swirling rumours, they remain deeply committed to each other.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Ganesh Chaturthi Sunita Ahuja
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
India
Justice Pancholi’s SC Elevation Notified After Justice Nagarathna Flags ‘Credibility’ Concerns, Gujarat’s Share
Justice Pancholi’s SC Elevation Notified After Justice Nagarathna Flags ‘Credibility’ Concerns, Gujarat’s Share
India
Modi Halted India-Pak Clash ‘Within 5 Hours’ After Trump’s Call: Rahul Gandhi Cites US President’s Claim In Bihar
Modi Halted India-Pak Clash ‘Within 5 Hours’ After Trump’s Call: Rahul Gandhi In Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget