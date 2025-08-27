'No One Can Separate Us': Sunita Ahuja Marks Ganesh Chaturthi With Govinda Amid Divorce Buzz

Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, who have been surrounded by whispers of marital discord, showcased a united front this Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple welcomed Bappa into their home on Thursday, dismissing speculation about their relationship with their warm family celebration.

Videos of Govinda and Sunita celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Videos from the festivities have been widely shared on social media, capturing the joyous atmosphere at the actor’s residence. Sunita looked radiant in a rich purple saree, while Govinda chose a traditional red kurta-pajama. Their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, was also seen taking part in the celebrations. In a thoughtful gesture, the family distributed sweets to photographers and fans gathered outside their home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Sunita puts divorce rumours to rest

While greeting the paparazzi, Sunita addressed the ongoing rumours. “There is no controversy. We have come here to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati,” she said.

VIDEO | Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja, dismissing divorce rumours, says, “There is no controversy. We have come here to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati.”



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Q7HAXRqcPK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2025

Refuting claims of a divorce filing, she added, “If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's. Until we open our mouths, please do not say anything on this...”

#WATCH | Mumbai | Denying rumours of filing for divorce from husband actor Govinda, Sunita Ahuja says, "If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above... My… pic.twitter.com/Aj5NmlbGNV — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

Manager Responds to Speculation

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, also stepped in to clear the air. Speaking to PTI, he confirmed that while Sunita had indeed filed for divorce late last year—reportedly on December 5, 2024, at the Bandra Family Court—citing cruelty, desertion, and adultery, the situation has since shifted.

“This is old news that surfaced six to seven months ago,” Sinha said. “Now everything is getting settled. In a week or so, there will be some clarity. The whole family is preparing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together, and Sunita is actively involved in the arrangements.”

The couple’s festive celebration comes as a powerful message to their fans, proving that despite swirling rumours, they remain deeply committed to each other.