Sukumar’s Daughter Sukriti Bags National Award For Debut In Gandhi Tatha Chettu

HomeEntertainmentSukumar’s Daughter Sukriti Bags National Award For Debut In Gandhi Tatha Chettu

Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti Veni wins Best Child Artist at the 71st National Awards for her debut in Gandhi Tatha Chettu. Read all about her powerful performance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:30 PM (IST)

Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, daughter of celebrated filmmaker Sukumar, has made an unforgettable impression with her debut performance in Gandhi Tatha Chettu. At just 14, Sukriti has been honoured with the Best Child Artist award at the 71st National Film Awards, earning nationwide praise for her compelling portrayal in the film.

Directed by Padmavathi Malladi, Gandhi Tatha Chettu tells the story of a young girl in rural Telangana who stands up for what she believes in using Gandhian values. Sukriti takes on the central role in this social drama and delivers a nuanced, emotionally rich performance that captured both hearts and headlines.

Her ability to convey depth and vulnerability with authenticity has not only impressed audiences but also moved critics, setting a high bar for debut child actors. Her win is being seen as a significant moment for young talent in Indian cinema.

A Dream Debut Backed by Strong Creative Voices

The film was produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, and Sesha Sindu Rao under banners Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies. Released theatrically on January 24, 2025, the film’s message of peaceful protest and environmental awareness made it stand out. Sukriti’s impactful role became the emotional backbone of the narrative.

Celebrating the win, Mythri Movie Makers shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: “A dream debut that is appreciated at the highest level ⭐ @sukriti_bandreddi wins the prestigious National Award for the best child actor for her splendid performance in #GandhiTathaChettu ✨”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

A Promising Star in the Making 

Sukriti Veni’s achievement is not only a proud moment for her family but also a strong reminder of how new voices and young talent continue to elevate Indian cinema. Backed by powerful storytelling and a meaningful message, her debut is already being hailed as one of the year’s finest child performances.

As she takes her first steps in the industry, this recognition lays a promising foundation for what could be a bright acting future.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mythri Movie Makers Sukriti Veni Sukumar Daughter National Award Gandhi Tatha Chettu 71st National Film Awards
