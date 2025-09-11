The Bengal Files To Be Screened At Kolkata’s National Library

'Khola Hawa', a socio-cultural organisation considered as a BJP think tank in West Bengal, has decided to screen 'The Bengal Files' in Kolkata on September 13.

Helmed by former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, the organisation will hold a special screening of the movie, which was released across the country on September 5.

The special screening of Vivek Agnihotri's film will take place at 4 pm at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Bhasha Bhavan in the National Library in South Kolkata.

The film will have a closed-door screening, with attendance by invitation only. The decision to screen the movie was taken after the film did not see a theatrical release in West Bengal.

Dasgupta announced in an X post on Thursday. Sharing an invite for the screening, the BJP leader said, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Khola Hawa is proud to present the first showing in Kolkata of the iconic film The Bengal Files."

It was also mentioned in the invitation that director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi will grace the occasion.

Only those who have an invitation letter will be able to watch the film.

Following the announcement, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said that the film has been released across the country, but people are not watching it.

“The director is crying. And the director had said a few days ago that Arindam Chatterjee is Rabindranath Tagore's brother. Later, they rectified the mistake and said it was not Chattopadhyay, but Arindam Tagore. Bengalis are lucky, they did not call BJP leader Anurag Thakur the son of Rabindranath Tagore,” he said.

However, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh expressed concern about whether the screening would take place at all.

"The event to screen the movie has been announced. But there is doubt whether the police will allow the exhibition. There is no law and order in the state. The movie was not allowed to be released in the state. Therefore, it is not clear whether it will be screened this time as well," said the BJP leader.